Crystal Palace Women vs Sunderland Ladies

Crystal Palace Women 1 Sunderland Ladies 1

Palace Women1
Farrow67'
Sunderland Ladies1
Ramshaw72'
Sun 12 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipSelhurst Park

Full-Time
Palace Women Highlights: Palace 1-1 Sunderland

Highlights

Palace TV

Highlights

Palace Women Highlights: Palace 1-1 Sunderland

03:20

Upcoming palace games

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 1.
86'

post

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
85'

free kick won

Grace McCatty (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
84'

Substitution

Sunderland Ladies
Jess
Brown(11)
off
Eve
Blakey(9)
on
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
82'

free kick won

Megan Beer (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Millie Farrow
Millie
Farrow(9)
off
Molly-Mae Sharpe
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
on
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Gracie Pearse
Gracie
Pearse(16)
off
Leanne Cowan
Leanne
Cowan(3)
on
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
74'

corner

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
72'

Sunderland Ladies Goal

Sunderland Ladies
Goal!
Sunderland Ladies
Keira
Ramshaw(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 1. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
71'

free kick won

Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
70'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
67'

Crystal Palace Women Goal!

Crystal Palace Women
Goal!
Crystal Palace Women
Millie
Farrow(9)
Millie Farrow
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 0. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
63'

Substitution

Sunderland Ladies
Emily
Scarr(8)
off
Keira
Ramshaw(7)
on
63'

Substitution

Sunderland Ladies
Maria
Farrugia(10)
off
Holly
Manders(21)
on
57'

free kick won

Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
54'

Yellow Card

Farrugia(10)
Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
53'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
51'

free kick won

Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'

Yellow Card

Potts(23)
Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
46'

free kick won

Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.
43'

Yellow Card

McCatty(5)
Grace McCatty (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
43'

free kick won

Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'

miss

Attempt missed. Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
40'

Yellow Card

Joice(17)
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
32'

free kick won

Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

post

Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
27'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Louise Griffiths.
24'

miss

Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
23'

miss

Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
23'

free kick won

Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
22'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Emily Scarr (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'

Yellow Card

Johnson(2)
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
17'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
16'

free kick won

Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

free kick won

Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

corner

Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
6'

Yellow Card

Pearse(16)
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
6'

free kick won

Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Emily Scarr (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
2'

free kick won

Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Emily Orman
GK
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
21'
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
6
Aimee Everett
DF
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
16
Gracie Pearse
MF
6'
substitution icon76'
18
Kirsty Barton
MF
7
Charley Clifford
MF
11
Bianca Baptiste
S
9
Millie Farrow
S
67'
substitution icon77'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
S

Substitutes

1
Chloe Morgan
3
Leanne Cowan
substitution icon76'
4
Leigh Nicol
5
Grace Coombs
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
substitution icon77'
25
Hannah Churchill

Starting lineup

13
Claudia Moan
GK
5
Grace McCatty
DF
43'
2
Neve Herron
DF
6
Louise Griffiths
DF
19
Megan Beer
DF
23
Charlotte Potts
MF
46'
11
Jess Brown
MF
substitution icon84'
8
Emily Scarr
MF
substitution icon63'
14
Emma Kelly
MF
10
Maria Farrugia
S
54'
substitution icon63'
17
Abbey Joice
S
40'

Substitutes

1
Allison Cowling
4
Faye Mullen
7
Keira Ramshaw
substitution icon63'
72'
9
Eve Blakey
substitution icon84'
18
Libby McInnes
21
Holly Manders
substitution icon63'
Crystal Palace Women

Team stats

Sunderland Ladies
Possession
56%
44%
Shots on target
1
7
Shots off target
8
4
Corners
3
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
8
Offsides
0
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Leanne Cowan
Leanne Cowan
Duels won
2
Bianca Baptiste
Bianca Baptiste
Crosses
3
Siobhan Wilson
Siobhan Wilson
Touches
17
Emily Orman
Emily Orman
Tackles
0
Emily Orman
Emily Orman
DUR
2-0
CHA
LIV
0-0
BHA
LEW
1-0
LON
COV
0-3
SHE
BLA
3-1
WAT

Starting lineup

13
Emily Orman
GK
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
21'
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
6
Aimee Everett
DF
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
16
Gracie Pearse
MF
6'
substitution icon76'
18
Kirsty Barton
MF
7
Charley Clifford
MF
11
Bianca Baptiste
S
9
Millie Farrow
S
67'
substitution icon77'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
S

Substitutes

1
Chloe Morgan
3
Leanne Cowan
substitution icon76'
4
Leigh Nicol
5
Grace Coombs
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
substitution icon77'
25
Hannah Churchill

Starting lineup

13
Claudia Moan
GK
5
Grace McCatty
DF
43'
2
Neve Herron
DF
6
Louise Griffiths
DF
19
Megan Beer
DF
23
Charlotte Potts
MF
46'
11
Jess Brown
MF
substitution icon84'
8
Emily Scarr
MF
substitution icon63'
14
Emma Kelly
MF
10
Maria Farrugia
S
54'
substitution icon63'
17
Abbey Joice
S
40'

Substitutes

1
Allison Cowling
4
Faye Mullen
7
Keira Ramshaw
substitution icon63'
72'
9
Eve Blakey
substitution icon84'
18
Libby McInnes
21
Holly Manders
substitution icon63'
Crystal Palace Women

Team stats

Sunderland Ladies
Possession
56%
44%
Shots on target
1
7
Shots off target
8
4
Corners
3
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
8
Offsides
0
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Leanne Cowan
Leanne Cowan
Duels won
2
Bianca Baptiste
Bianca Baptiste
Crosses
3
Siobhan Wilson
Siobhan Wilson
Touches
17
Emily Orman
Emily Orman
Tackles
0
Emily Orman
Emily Orman
DUR
2-0
CHA
LIV
0-0
BHA
LEW
1-0
LON
COV
0-3
SHE
BLA
3-1
WAT
