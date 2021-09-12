Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace Women vs Sunderland Women

      Crystal Palace Women 1 Sunderland Women 1

      Palace Women1
      Farrow67'
      Sunderland Women1
      Ramshaw72'
      Sun 12 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      LIVLiverpool Women
      22
      16
      4
      2
      49
      11
      +38
      52
      2
      LONLondon City Lionesses
      22
      13
      2
      7
      35
      22
      +13
      41
      3
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      43
      28
      +15
      37
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      35
      39
      -4
      37
      5
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      27
      18
      +9
      34
      6
      DURDurham Women
      22
      10
      4
      8
      30
      28
      +2
      34
      7
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      9
      6
      7
      34
      31
      +3
      33
      8
      LEWLewes Women
      22
      9
      2
      11
      23
      24
      -1
      29
      9
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      23
      32
      -9
      24
      10
      BLABlackburn Rovers Women
      22
      5
      2
      15
      17
      41
      -24
      17
      11
      COVCoventry United Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      18
      32
      -14
      12
      12
      WATWatford Women
      22
      2
      5
      15
      18
      46
      -28
      11

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 1.
      86'

      post

      Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
      85'

      free kick won

      Grace McCatty (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
      84'

      Substitution

      Sunderland Women
      Jess
      Brown(11)
      off
      Eve
      Blakey(9)
      on
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
      82'

      free kick won

      Megan Beer (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      80'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
      77'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Millie
      Farrow(9)
      off
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      on
      76'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Gracie
      Pearse(16)
      off
      Leanne
      Cowan(3)
      on
      74'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
      74'

      corner

      Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
      72'

      Sunderland Women Goal

      Sunderland Women
      Goal!
      Sunderland Women
      Keira
      Ramshaw(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 1. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      71'

      free kick won

      Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      70'

      free kick won

      Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      70'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
      67'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Millie
      Farrow(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 0. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
      65'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      63'

      Substitution

      Sunderland Women
      Emily
      Scarr(8)
      off
      Keira
      Ramshaw(7)
      on
      63'

      Substitution

      Sunderland Women
      Maria
      Farrugia(10)
      off
      Holly
      Manders(21)
      on
      57'

      free kick won

      Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
      55'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      54'

      Yellow Card

      Farrugia(10)
      Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      53'

      free kick won

      Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
      51'

      free kick won

      Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      46'

      Yellow Card

      Potts(23)
      Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      46'

      free kick won

      Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      McCatty(5)
      Grace McCatty (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      43'

      free kick won

      Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      41'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
      40'

      Yellow Card

      Joice(17)
      Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
      37'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
      32'

      free kick won

      Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      post

      Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
      27'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Louise Griffiths.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
      23'

      free kick won

      Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      22'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      22'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Emily Scarr (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      21'

      Yellow Card

      Johnson(2)
      Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      16'

      free kick won

      Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      12'

      free kick won

      Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      11'

      corner

      Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      6'

      Yellow Card

      Pearse(16)
      Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
      6'

      free kick won

      Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Emily Scarr (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      2'

      free kick won

      Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      13
      Emily Orman
      GK
      2
      Annabel Johnson
      DF
      21'
      12
      Lizzie Waldie
      DF
      6
      Aimee Everett
      DF
      14
      Siobhan Wilson
      MF
      16
      Gracie Pearse
      MF
      6'
      substitution icon76'
      18
      Kirsty Barton
      MF
      7
      Charley Clifford
      MF
      11
      Bianca Baptiste
      S
      9
      Millie Farrow
      S
      67'
      substitution icon77'
      23
      Coral-Jade Haines
      S

      Substitutes

      1
      Chloe Morgan
      3
      Leanne Cowan
      substitution icon76'
      4
      Leigh Nicol
      5
      Grace Coombs
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      substitution icon77'
      25
      Hannah Churchill

      Starting lineup

      13
      Claudia Moan
      GK
      5
      Grace McCatty
      DF
      43'
      2
      Neve Herron
      DF
      6
      Louise Griffiths
      DF
      19
      Megan Beer
      DF
      23
      Charlotte Potts
      MF
      46'
      11
      Jess Brown
      MF
      substitution icon84'
      8
      Emily Scarr
      MF
      substitution icon63'
      14
      Emma Kelly
      MF
      10
      Maria Farrugia
      S
      54'
      substitution icon63'
      17
      Abbey Joice
      S
      40'

      Substitutes

      1
      Allison Cowling
      4
      Faye Mullen
      7
      Keira Ramshaw
      substitution icon63'
      72'
      9
      Eve Blakey
      substitution icon84'
      18
      Libby McInnes
      21
      Holly Manders
      substitution icon63'
      Crystal Palace Women

      Team stats

      Sunderland Women
      Possession
      56%
      44%
      Total shots
      10
      12
      Shots on target
      1
      7
      Corners
      3
      2
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      7
      8
      Offsides
      0
      1

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      2
      Bianca Baptiste
      Bianca Baptiste
      Crosses
      3
      Siobhan Wilson
      Siobhan Wilson
      Touches
      17
      Emily Orman
      Emily Orman
      DUR
      2-0
      CHA
      COV
      0-3
      SHE
      LEW
      1-0
      LON
      LIV
      0-0
      BHA
      BLA
      3-1
      WAT

