Report: Honours even as Eagles draw with top-of-table Sunderland
Crystal Palace Women 1 Sunderland Women 1
Palace Women1
Farrow67'
Sunderland Women1
Ramshaw72'
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:00Laura praises the team after winning the league02:00Laura praises the team after winning the leagueInterviews
- 05:36Pre-match Women's press conference: Sunderland (H)
- 01:44Selhurst Showdown | Crystal Palace v Sunderland
- 03:07Women's Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Sunderland03:07Women's Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0 - 2 SunderlandHighlights
- 03:20Palace Women Highlights: Palace 1-1 Sunderland03:20Palace Women Highlights: Palace 1-1 SunderlandHighlights
- 03:24Women's Match Highlights: Sunderland Ladies 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
22
16
4
2
49
11
+38
52
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
13
2
7
35
22
+13
41
3
BHABristol City Women
22
11
4
7
43
28
+15
37
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
4
7
35
39
-4
37
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
10
4
8
27
18
+9
34
6
DURDurham Women
22
10
4
8
30
28
+2
34
7
SHESheffield United Women
22
9
6
7
34
31
+3
33
8
LEWLewes Women
22
9
2
11
23
24
-1
29
9
SUNSunderland Women
22
6
6
10
23
32
-9
24
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
2
15
17
41
-24
17
11
COVCoventry United Women
22
5
7
10
18
32
-14
12
12
WATWatford Women
22
2
5
15
18
46
-28
11
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 1.
86'
post
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
85'
free kick won
Grace McCatty (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
84'
Substitution
Jess
Brown(11)off
Eve
Blakey(9)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
82'
free kick won
Megan Beer (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
77'
Substitution
Millie
Farrow(9)off
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)on
76'
Substitution
Gracie
Pearse(16)off
Leanne
Cowan(3)on
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
74'
corner
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
72'
Sunderland Women Goal
Goal!
Keira
Ramshaw(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 1. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
71'
free kick won
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
70'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
67'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Millie
Farrow(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 0. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
63'
Substitution
Emily
Scarr(8)off
Keira
Ramshaw(7)on
63'
Substitution
Maria
Farrugia(10)off
Holly
Manders(21)on
57'
free kick won
Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
54'
Yellow Card
Farrugia(10)
Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
53'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
51'
free kick won
Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'
Yellow Card
Potts(23)
Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
46'
free kick won
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.
43'
Yellow Card
McCatty(5)
Grace McCatty (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
43'
free kick won
Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
40'
Yellow Card
Joice(17)
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
32'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
post
Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Louise Griffiths.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
23'
free kick won
Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emily Scarr (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'
Yellow Card
Johnson(2)
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
16'
free kick won
Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
corner
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
6'
Yellow Card
Pearse(16)
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
6'
free kick won
Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emily Scarr (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
2'
free kick won
Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
16
Gracie Pearse
MF
6'
76'
9
Millie Farrow
S
67'
77'
Starting lineup
13
Claudia Moan
GK
5
Grace McCatty
DF
43'
2
Neve Herron
DF
6
Louise Griffiths
DF
19
Megan Beer
DF
23
Charlotte Potts
MF
46'
11
Jess Brown
MF
84'
8
Emily Scarr
MF
63'
14
Emma Kelly
MF
10
Maria Farrugia
S
54'
63'
17
Abbey Joice
S
40'
Substitutes
1
Allison Cowling
4
Faye Mullen
7
Keira Ramshaw
63'
72'
9
Eve Blakey
84'
18
Libby McInnes
21
Holly Manders
63'
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
10
12
Shots on target
1
7
Corners
3
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
8
Offsides
0
1
Top performing palace players
DUR
2-0
CHA
COV
0-3
SHE
LEW
1-0
LON
LIV
0-0
BHA
BLA
3-1
WAT
- Report: Honours even as Eagles draw with top-of-table Sunderland
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:00Laura praises the team after winning the league02:00Laura praises the team after winning the leagueInterviews
- 05:36Pre-match Women's press conference: Sunderland (H)
- 01:44Selhurst Showdown | Crystal Palace v Sunderland
- 03:07Women's Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Sunderland03:07Women's Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 0 - 2 SunderlandHighlights
- 03:20Palace Women Highlights: Palace 1-1 Sunderland03:20Palace Women Highlights: Palace 1-1 SunderlandHighlights
- 03:24Women's Match Highlights: Sunderland Ladies 1 - 2 Crystal Palace
Starting lineup
16
Gracie Pearse
MF
6'
76'
9
Millie Farrow
S
67'
77'
Starting lineup
13
Claudia Moan
GK
5
Grace McCatty
DF
43'
2
Neve Herron
DF
6
Louise Griffiths
DF
19
Megan Beer
DF
23
Charlotte Potts
MF
46'
11
Jess Brown
MF
84'
8
Emily Scarr
MF
63'
14
Emma Kelly
MF
10
Maria Farrugia
S
54'
63'
17
Abbey Joice
S
40'
Substitutes
1
Allison Cowling
4
Faye Mullen
7
Keira Ramshaw
63'
72'
9
Eve Blakey
84'
18
Libby McInnes
21
Holly Manders
63'
Team stats
Possession
56%
44%
Total shots
10
12
Shots on target
1
7
Corners
3
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
8
Offsides
0
1
Top performing palace players
DUR
2-0
CHA
COV
0-3
SHE
LEW
1-0
LON
LIV
0-0
BHA
BLA
3-1
WAT
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LIVLiverpool Women
22
16
4
2
49
11
+38
52
2
LONLondon City Lionesses
22
13
2
7
35
22
+13
41
3
BHABristol City Women
22
11
4
7
43
28
+15
37
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
22
11
4
7
35
39
-4
37
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
22
10
4
8
27
18
+9
34
6
DURDurham Women
22
10
4
8
30
28
+2
34
7
SHESheffield United Women
22
9
6
7
34
31
+3
33
8
LEWLewes Women
22
9
2
11
23
24
-1
29
9
SUNSunderland Women
22
6
6
10
23
32
-9
24
10
BLABlackburn Rovers Women
22
5
2
15
17
41
-24
17
11
COVCoventry United Women
22
5
7
10
18
32
-14
12
12
WATWatford Women
22
2
5
15
18
46
-28
11
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 1.
86'
post
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
85'
free kick won
Grace McCatty (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
84'
Substitution
Jess
Brown(11)off
Eve
Blakey(9)on
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
82'
free kick won
Megan Beer (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
77'
Substitution
Millie
Farrow(9)off
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)on
76'
Substitution
Gracie
Pearse(16)off
Leanne
Cowan(3)on
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
74'
corner
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
72'
Sunderland Women Goal
Goal!
Keira
Ramshaw(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 1. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
71'
free kick won
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
70'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. Holly Manders (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
67'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Millie
Farrow(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Sunderland Ladies 0. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Coral-Jade Haines.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
63'
Substitution
Emily
Scarr(8)off
Keira
Ramshaw(7)on
63'
Substitution
Maria
Farrugia(10)off
Holly
Manders(21)on
57'
free kick won
Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Grace McCatty.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
54'
Yellow Card
Farrugia(10)
Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
53'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
51'
free kick won
Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maria Farrugia (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
46'
Yellow Card
Potts(23)
Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
46'
free kick won
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Sunderland Ladies 0.
43'
Yellow Card
McCatty(5)
Grace McCatty (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
43'
free kick won
Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
41'
miss
Attempt missed. Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
40'
Yellow Card
Joice(17)
Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Kirsty Barton (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
32'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
post
Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
27'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Louise Griffiths.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
23'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
23'
free kick won
Charley Clifford (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
22'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emily Scarr (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'
Yellow Card
Johnson(2)
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
17'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlotte Potts (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
16'
free kick won
Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
free kick won
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
corner
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
6'
Yellow Card
Pearse(16)
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card.
6'
free kick won
Jess Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Emily Scarr (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
2'
free kick won
Emma Kelly (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.