Crystal Palace Women Watford Women
Palace Women
Watford Women
Women's Championship
Head-To-Head
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Form
SHE
0 - 0
(H)
D
L
(H)
0 - 4
CHA
LIV
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 0
SHE
SUN
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(A)
3 - 1
BLA
LON
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(H)
2 - 3
LIV
BHA
4 - 3
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
DUR
Season so far
9
Position
12
1
Won
0
2
Drawn
0
2
Lost
5
1.40
Average goals scored
0.80
1.60
Average goals conceded
3.00
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0