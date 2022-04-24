Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs Watford Women

Crystal Palace Women Watford Women

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Watford Women
Watford Women
Sun 24 Apr 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Watford Women

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
Watford Women
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

Watford Women
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace Women

Form

Watford Women
SHE
SHE
0 - 0
(H)
D
L
(H)
0 - 4
CHA
CHA
LIV
LIV
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 0
SHE
SHE
SUN
SUN
1 - 1
(H)
D
L
(A)
3 - 1
BLA
BLA
LON
LON
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(H)
2 - 3
LIV
LIV
BHA
BHA
4 - 3
(H)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
DUR
DUR
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

Watford Women
9
Position
12
1
Won
0
2
Drawn
0
2
Lost
5
1.40
Average goals scored
0.80
1.60
Average goals conceded
3.00
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0