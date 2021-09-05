Skip navigation
London City Lionesses vs Crystal Palace Women

London City Lionesses 2 Crystal Palace Women 1

London City Lionesses2
Jarrett11'
Cowan40' (OG)
Palace Women1
Waldie4'
Sun 05 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipPrinces Park

Full-Time
Women's Highlights: London City 2-1 Palace

Highlights

Palace TV

Highlights

Women's Highlights: London City 2-1 Palace

03:50

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, London City Lionesses 2, Crystal Palace Women 1.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Kenni Thompson.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Hannah Churchill
Hannah
Churchill(25)
off
Sophie McLean
Sophie
McLean(15)
on
87'

free kick won

Kenni Thompson (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

Yellow Card

Agg(10)
Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) is shown the yellow card.
86'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'

miss

Attempt missed. Carly Girasoli (London City Lionesses) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
84'

free kick won

Kenni Thompson (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Carly Girasoli (London City Lionesses) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
82'

corner

Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Leanne Cowan.
82'

corner

Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
81'

free kick won

Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left.
78'

Substitution

London City Lionesses
Atlanta
Primus(20)
off
Karin
Muya(16)
on
76'

free kick won

Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jamie-Lee Napier (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
75'

free kick won

Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Molly-Mae Sharpe
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
off
Millie Farrow
Millie
Farrow(9)
on
73'

Substitution

London City Lionesses
Rianna
Jarrett(9)
off
Annie
Rossiter(21)
on
72'

free kick won

Carly Girasoli (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
68'

free kick won

Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
64'

free kick won

Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

corner

Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Coral-Jade Haines.
59'

corner

Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Emily Orman.
59'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
58'

free kick won

Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
56'

free kick won

Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

free kick won

Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

free kick won

Kenni Thompson (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Charley Clifford
Charley
Clifford(7)
off
Bianca Baptiste
Bianca
Baptiste(11)
on
47'

free kick won

Hannah Churchill (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Kirsty Barton
Kirsty
Barton(18)
off
Gracie Pearse
Gracie
Pearse(16)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, London City Lionesses 2, Crystal Palace Women 1.
45'+4'

free kick won

Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
45'

free kick won

Harley Bennett (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

corner

Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
40'

Crystal Palace Women Own Goal

Crystal Palace Women
Goal!
Crystal Palace Women
Leanne
Cowan(3)
Leanne Cowan
Own Goal by Leanne Cowan, Crystal Palace Women. London City Lionesses 2, Crystal Palace Women 1.
38'

free kick won

Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harley Bennett (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
31'

free kick won

Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
25'

free kick won

Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Kenni Thompson (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
13'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
11'

London City Lionesses Goal

London City Lionesses
Goal!
London City Lionesses
Rianna
Jarrett(9)
Goal! London City Lionesses 1, Crystal Palace Women 1. Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
7'

free kick won

Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

free kick won

Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'

Crystal Palace Women Goal!

Crystal Palace Women
Goal!
Crystal Palace Women
Lizzie
Waldie(12)
Lizzie Waldie
Goal! London City Lionesses 0, Crystal Palace Women 1. Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Siobhan Wilson following a set piece situation.
3'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'

free kick won

Amy Rodgers (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Emily Orman
GK
6
Aimee Everett
DF
3
Leanne Cowan
DF
40'
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
4'
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
18
Kirsty Barton
MF
substitution icon47'
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
7
Charley Clifford
MF
substitution icon50'
25
Hannah Churchill
MF
substitution icon87'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
S
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
substitution icon74'

Substitutes

1
Chloe Morgan
4
Leigh Nicol
5
Grace Coombs
9
Millie Farrow
substitution icon74'
11
Bianca Baptiste
substitution icon50'
15
Sophie McLean
substitution icon87'
16
Gracie Pearse
substitution icon47'

Starting lineup

30
Jessica Yañez
GK
17
Lucy Fitzgerald
DF
6
Carly Girasoli
DF
25
Kenni Thompson
DF
14
Harley Bennett
DF
12
Mollie Rouse
MF
20
Atlanta Primus
MF
substitution icon78'
8
Amy Rodgers
MF
11
Jamie-Lee Napier
MF
10
Lily Agg
MF
86'
9
Rianna Jarrett
S
11'
substitution icon73'

Substitutes

3
Melis Mehmet
16
Karin Muya
substitution icon78'
19
Wiktoria Fronc
21
Annie Rossiter
substitution icon73'
22
Jess Gray
28
Brooke Nunn
London City Lionesses

Team stats

Crystal Palace Women
Possession
57%
43%
Shots on target
7
1
Shots off target
4
4
Corners
5
1
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
14
Offsides
4
5

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Kirsty Barton
Kirsty Barton
Duels won
3
Coral-Jade Haines
Coral-Jade Haines
Crosses
4
Siobhan Wilson
Siobhan Wilson
Touches
21
Emily Orman
Emily Orman
Tackles
0
Emily Orman
Emily Orman
SUN
2-0
BLA
SHE
3-1
DUR
CHA
3-1
COV
BHA
2-1
LEW

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.