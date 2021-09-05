Match ends, London City Lionesses 2, Crystal Palace Women 1.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Kenni Thompson.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
87'
Substitution
Hannah
Churchill(25)
off
Sophie
McLean(15)
on
87'
free kick won
Kenni Thompson (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
Yellow Card
Agg(10)
Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) is shown the yellow card.
86'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
84'
miss
Attempt missed. Carly Girasoli (London City Lionesses) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
84'
free kick won
Kenni Thompson (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Carly Girasoli (London City Lionesses) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
82'
corner
Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Leanne Cowan.
82'
corner
Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
81'
free kick won
Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left.
78'
Substitution
Atlanta
Primus(20)
off
Karin
Muya(16)
on
76'
free kick won
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamie-Lee Napier (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
75'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
Substitution
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
off
Millie
Farrow(9)
on
73'
Substitution
Rianna
Jarrett(9)
off
Annie
Rossiter(21)
on
72'
free kick won
Carly Girasoli (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
68'
free kick won
Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Atlanta Primus (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
64'
free kick won
Bianca Baptiste (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
corner
Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Coral-Jade Haines.
59'
corner
Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Emily Orman.
59'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
58'
free kick won
Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
56'
free kick won
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
52'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
free kick won
Kenni Thompson (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
Substitution
Charley
Clifford(7)
off
Bianca
Baptiste(11)
on
47'
free kick won
Hannah Churchill (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
Substitution
Kirsty
Barton(18)
off
Gracie
Pearse(16)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, London City Lionesses 2, Crystal Palace Women 1.
45'+4'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
45'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
45'
free kick won
Harley Bennett (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
corner
Corner, London City Lionesses. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
40'
Crystal Palace Women Own Goal
Goal!
Leanne
Cowan(3)
Own Goal by Leanne Cowan, Crystal Palace Women. London City Lionesses 2, Crystal Palace Women 1.
38'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harley Bennett (London City Lionesses) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
31'
free kick won
Mollie Rouse (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
25'
free kick won
Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Kenni Thompson (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lily Agg (London City Lionesses) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
13'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
11'
London City Lionesses Goal
Goal!
Rianna
Jarrett(9)
Goal! London City Lionesses 1, Crystal Palace Women 1. Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
7'
free kick won
Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
4'
Crystal Palace Women Goal!
Goal!
Lizzie
Waldie(12)
Goal! London City Lionesses 0, Crystal Palace Women 1. Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Siobhan Wilson following a set piece situation.
3'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'
free kick won
Amy Rodgers (London City Lionesses) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
