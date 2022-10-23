Skip navigation
Bristol City Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Bristol City Women Crystal Palace Women

Bristol City Women
Bristol City Women
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 23 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipRobins High Performance Centre

Bristol City Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Bristol City Women
Crystal Palace Women
Bristol City Women

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace Women
Games played
2
1
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Bristol City Women

Form

Crystal Palace Women
SUN
SUN
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(A)
2 - 2
SHE
SHE
LON
LON
1 - 3
(H)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
WAT
WAT
COV
COV
1 - 1
(H)
D
W
(H)
2 - 1
BLA
BLA
LIV
LIV
2 - 4
(H)
L
W
(A)
0 - 1
CHA
CHA
SHE
SHE
1 - 0
(A)
L
L
(A)
2 - 0
LEW
LEW
Bristol City Women

Season so far

Crystal Palace Women
3
Position
6
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0