Sun 16 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Head-To-Head

Games played
2
1
Total wins
0
1
Draws
1
Form

SHE
SHE
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(H)
2 - 2
BHA
BHA
WAT
WAT
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 0
DUR
DUR
BLA
BLA
2 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
0 - 0
COV
COV
CHA
CHA
0 - 1
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
WAT
WAT
LEW
LEW
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
1 - 4
SHE
SHE
Season so far

6
Position
12
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
