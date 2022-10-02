Skip navigation
Bristol City Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Bristol City Women 4 Crystal Palace Women 0

Bristol City Women4
Harrison9' 25'
Mustaki78'
Syme84'
Palace Women0
Sun 02 Oct 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA WSL CupRobins High Performance Centre

Full-Time
FA WSL Cup
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
4
0
+4
3
2
LEWLewes Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
1
0
0
1
0
4
-4
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Bristol City Women 4, Crystal Palace Women 0.
90'+1'

free kick won

Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

free kick won

Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

Bristol City Women Goal

Bristol City Women
Goal!
Bristol City Women
Emily
Syme(16)
Goal! Bristol City Women 4, Crystal Palace Women 0. Emily Syme (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
83'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
80'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Ffion Morgan
Ffion
Morgan(24)
off
Jasmine
Bull(15)
on
80'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Chloe Peplow
Chloe
Peplow(7)
off
Annabel Blanchard
Annabel
Blanchard(10)
on
79'

miss

Attempt missed. Elysia Boddy (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
78'

Bristol City Women Goal

Bristol City Women
Goal!
Bristol City Women
Chloe
Mustaki(12)
Goal! Bristol City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0. Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ffion Morgan following a corner.
77'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
75'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Abigail
Harrison(7)
off
Tianna
Teisar(28)
on
74'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Aimee
Palmer(6)
off
Elysia
Boddy(8)
on
67'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Shania
Hayles(9)
off
Emily
Syme(16)
on
67'

Substitution

Bristol City Women
Jodie
Hutton(11)
off
Ella
Powell(2)
on
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Chloe Arthur
Chloe
Arthur(4)
off
Ellie Noble
Ellie
Noble(16)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Isabella Sibley
Isabella
Sibley(17)
off
Polly Doran
Polly
Doran(20)
on
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Elise Hughes
Elise
Hughes(19)
off
Shauna Guyatt
Shauna
Guyatt(21)
on
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Hollie Olding
Hollie
Olding(15)
off
Paige Bailey-Gayle
Paige
Bailey-Gayle(14)
on
61'

free kick won

Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Ffion Morgan.
60'

post

Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
59'

free kick won

Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
54'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left.
51'

free kick won

Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
47'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
46'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Bristol City Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0.
44'

free kick won

Jodie Hutton (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
41'

free kick won

Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

post

Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
28'

post

Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
28'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
25'

Bristol City Women Goal

Bristol City Women
Goal!
Bristol City Women
Abigail
Harrison(7)
Goal! Bristol City Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jodie Hutton.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
21'

free kick won

Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

miss

Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
15'

Yellow Card

Palmer(6)
Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'

free kick won

Chloe Peplow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
11'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Isabella Sibley.
10'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Chloe Mustaki.
9'

Bristol City Women Goal

Bristol City Women
Goal!
Bristol City Women
Abigail
Harrison(7)
Goal! Bristol City Women 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
7'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
6'

corner

Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
4'

free kick won

Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

13
Natalia Negri
GK
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
17
Isabella Sibley
DF
substitution icon62'
4
Chloe Arthur
MF
substitution icon62'
5
Anna Filbey
MF
15
Hollie Olding
MF
substitution icon61'
7
Chloe Peplow
MF
substitution icon80'
25
Charley Clifford
MF
19
Elise Hughes
S
substitution icon61'
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S

Substitutes

1
Frances Kitching
6
Aimee Everett
10
Annabel Blanchard
substitution icon80'
11
Kirsten Reilly
14
Paige Bailey-Gayle
substitution icon61'
16
Ellie Noble
substitution icon62'
20
Polly Doran
substitution icon62'
21
Shauna Guyatt
substitution icon61'
23
Coral-Jade Haines

Starting lineup

13
Olivia Clark
GK
3
Lia Cataldo
DF
12
Chloe Mustaki
DF
78'
4
Naomi Layzell
DF
10
Chloe Bull
MF
20
Maddi Wilde
MF
6
Aimee Palmer
MF
15'
substitution icon74'
11
Jodie Hutton
MF
substitution icon67'
7
Abigail Harrison
S
9'
25'
substitution icon75'
9
Shania Hayles
S
substitution icon67'
24
Ffion Morgan
S
substitution icon80'

Substitutes

1
Fran Bentley
2
Ella Powell
substitution icon67'
8
Elysia Boddy
substitution icon74'
15
Jasmine Bull
substitution icon80'
16
Emily Syme
substitution icon67'
84'
28
Tianna Teisar
substitution icon75'
Bristol City Women

Team stats

Crystal Palace Women
Possession
65%
35%
Shots on target
8
3
Shots off target
10
2
Corners
7
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
2
Offsides
2
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Chloe Arthur
Chloe Arthur
Duels won
1
Chloe Peplow
Chloe Peplow
Crosses
2
Chloe Peplow
Chloe Peplow
Touches
16
Natalia Negri
Natalia Negri
Tackles
0
Natalia Negri
Natalia Negri
SUN
0-1
LIV
DUR
3-3
SHE
REA
1-2
TOT
LON
2-2
WES
LEW
2-0
CHA
BLA
0-3
LEI
BIR
3-2
BHA
COV
2-0
SOU

