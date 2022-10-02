Bristol City Women 4 Crystal Palace Women 0
Bristol City Women4
Harrison9' 25'
Mustaki78'
Syme84'
Palace Women0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
4
0
+4
3
2
LEWLewes Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
1
0
0
1
0
4
-4
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Bristol City Women 4, Crystal Palace Women 0.
90'+1'
free kick won
Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
free kick won
Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Emily
Syme(16)
Goal! Bristol City Women 4, Crystal Palace Women 0. Emily Syme (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
83'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
80'
Substitution
Ffion
Morgan(24)off
Jasmine
Bull(15)on
80'
Substitution
Chloe
Peplow(7)off
Annabel
Blanchard(10)on
79'
miss
Attempt missed. Elysia Boddy (Bristol City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
78'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Chloe
Mustaki(12)
Goal! Bristol City Women 3, Crystal Palace Women 0. Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ffion Morgan following a corner.
77'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
75'
Substitution
Abigail
Harrison(7)off
Tianna
Teisar(28)on
74'
Substitution
Aimee
Palmer(6)off
Elysia
Boddy(8)on
67'
Substitution
Shania
Hayles(9)off
Emily
Syme(16)on
67'
Substitution
Jodie
Hutton(11)off
Ella
Powell(2)on
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
62'
Substitution
Chloe
Arthur(4)off
Ellie
Noble(16)on
62'
Substitution
Isabella
Sibley(17)off
Polly
Doran(20)on
61'
Substitution
Elise
Hughes(19)off
Shauna
Guyatt(21)on
61'
Substitution
Hollie
Olding(15)off
Paige
Bailey-Gayle(14)on
61'
free kick won
Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Ffion Morgan.
60'
post
Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
59'
free kick won
Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left.
51'
free kick won
Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
47'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
46'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Bristol City Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0.
44'
free kick won
Jodie Hutton (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
41'
free kick won
Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
post
Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
28'
post
Shania Hayles (Bristol City Women) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
28'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Chloe Bull (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
25'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Abigail
Harrison(7)
Goal! Bristol City Women 2, Crystal Palace Women 0. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jodie Hutton.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
21'
free kick won
Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
15'
Yellow Card
Palmer(6)
Aimee Palmer (Bristol City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
14'
free kick won
Chloe Peplow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Lia Cataldo.
11'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Isabella Sibley.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Chloe Mustaki.
9'
Bristol City Women Goal
Goal!
Abigail
Harrison(7)
Goal! Bristol City Women 1, Crystal Palace Women 0. Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hollie Olding (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
7'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Annabel Johnson.
6'
corner
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Charley Clifford.
4'
free kick won
Annabel Johnson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
