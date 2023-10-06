Whitworth will be hoping to make his Young Lions debut at this level while Goodman, impressing on loan at League Two outfit Colchester United this season, could be in line to win his second cap at this level, having debuted against the United States in March.

England are set to begin their Elite League campaign – a new competition launching this month – when they face Romania and Portugal.

The 21-man squad will head to Bucharest first to face Romania at the Arc de Triumf venue on Thursday, 12th October (17:00 BST kick-off). They will then return to home soil to welcome Portugal to Stadium MK on Tuesday, 17th October (19:00).

Formerly known as the Under-20s, the England Men’s Euro Elite League squad is open for players born between 1 January 2002 and 31 December 2004 to open up opportunities to a wider range of developing players.

Played in a league format, the Elite League will see England take on Romania, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Czechia and Netherlands across the rest of the season.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see our new Elite Men’s League Squad in action for the first time in 2023-24,” said interim head coach Joe Edwards, who will be in charge of the squad until the end of 2023.

“The tournament itself is in its infancy but the idea behind it ensures that there are opportunities for those players who fall outside of the traditional MU17 and MU19 age groups.

“There has been this gap between the MU19s and the MU21s – who obviously have regular tournaments to look forward to – that needed filling, and this tournament will help in that process."

Keep track of all the latest scores and updates from all of Palace Academy’s international Eagles – including further call-ups – below and on social media…

England Elite Squad – Joe Whitworth & Owen Goodman