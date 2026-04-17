The performance was really good—Javier Alonso
A proud Under-18s Head Coach Javier Alonso reflected on a heartbreaking end to Crystal Palace’s historic FA Youth Cup run, which saw them exit at the semi-final stage after a late Chido Obi strike in extra time on Friday evening (17th April) at Old Trafford.
In a tight, tactical contest, United had early possession but were kept at bay by a disciplined Palace side and several key saves from Lucca Benetton. After a goalless first half, United led through JJ Gabriel in the 76th minute before Raihaan Anderson quickly equalised following a goalkeeping error.
With chances at both ends in extra time, Donte Martin and Kairo Smith-Phillips went close, but Obi struck late to settle the tie.
On the performance, Alonso said: “I’m really proud of the fight of the boys. They ran a lot, they pushed themselves a lot. I can’t say anything bad about them because they gave their best. In this stadium, against one of the best teams in the country – we are as well – I’m really proud. We played two hours.
“The performance was really good. The first half was more for them, but we improved massively in the second half and had chances between the 80th and 90th minute to win it.”
On emotional control, after focusing all week on staying composed, he added: “We started a little nervous, which is normal in a big occasion, but we improved massively during the game, playing more calmly and switching the ball better.
“We spoke at half-time and the second half was much better – we just didn’t take our chances.”
I'm proud of the whole journey—Javier Alonso
Reflecting on the wider campaign, including wins over Newcastle United (4-0) and Aston Villa at Villa Park thanks to a last-gasp Chuks Okoli winner, Alonso said: “It brings an end to a campaign to be immensely proud of.
“We beat a lot of teams, played good football, and competed face-to-face with Manchester United. I’m proud of the whole journey.”
Attention now turns to Wednesday, when Palace make history at Selhurst Park (22 April, 19:00 BST), hosting Manchester United in the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final – with tickets available to purchase now!
Alonso added: “I believe in this team. They are winners, they fight together. At Selhurst Park, I think we can do it.”