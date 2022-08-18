Every member of the 15 second-year scholar graduates are finishing their Under-18 season with at least two A-level equivalent qualifications each. Of particular note are last season’s Under-18 captain, Joe Sheridan, who is completing his scholarship with four A-A* A-level equivalents, and his former teammate Joe Ling, who secured AAAB A-level equivalents, both including A-levels in Maths and Politics.

Sheridan is moving into the Under-21 ranks at Palace while Ling has been awarded a scholarship to study and play in the United States at Missouri State University.

Wales International, Jadan Raymond, has also recently completed his A-level Graphic Design course where he achieved an A* without dropping a mark. Jadan has also moved into the Under-21s at Palace, where he is continuing his passion for graphics and developing his own brand identity.

Another notable mention needs to go to this season’s Under-18 captain Freddie Bell. At the end of his first year as a scholar Bell has achieved a B grade for the full two-year A-level Media Studies course which he completed in one year. This is alongside studying for a further A-level at Lingfield College in Business Studies and a Level 3 Diploma in Sporting Excellence and Performance at the Academy.

All of the second-year scholars will also have completed their Level 3 Apprenticeship as a Sporting Excellence Professional.

Head of Education Rowan Griffiths said: “There is a consistent theme of higher achievement across all Premier League clubs in comparison with their peers in full time education, something the Premier League are very proud to celebrate.

“The levels of academic achievement at the Academy on their own are hugely impressive for these young students, let alone that they happen to be pretty good footballers also.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to congratulate the players and teaching staff for their superb achievements this summer.

Football Dreams: The Academy, a documentary about the Palace Academy, airs from 21:00 on Thursdays in the UK only. Find out more here.