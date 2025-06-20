Founded in 2013, by Sam Craven, Vertex Soccer initially started off by offering an alternative route for recently released Academy players in the UK, with soccer scholarships to universities in the USA at its core.

It has since grown into a global network and community, which now not only provides scholarships, but also tours and professional development services. Palace have been working with Vertex Soccer for the past five seasons, as part of the club’s standard-setting aftercare for released players.

Joe Sheridan becomes the latest player to benefit from this partnership with Vertex Soccer. The centre-back has been at the club since the age of 10, and will now head to Penn State University on a full scholarship following the conclusion of his contract at the end of the month.