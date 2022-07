While the first-team have been on tour in Singapore and Australia, the young Eagles have been readying themselves for the 2022/23 campaign with a trip of their own.

A four-team, three-day tournament, hosted at Manchester United’s Trafford Training Centre, saw Palace face the Red Devils as well as Bayern Munich and Dundee United.

The south Londoners got off to a winning start against Bayern, with Adler Nascimento scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory on the opening day of the tournament.