Friday, 15th July

2pm: Post-match reaction

It wasn't to be for Palace against Liverpool, with goals from Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson condemning the Eagles to a 2-0 defeat.

Captain Luka Milivojevic had words of encouragement after the game:

“We took many young kids to come with us, and I think for them this one is a great experience. To play against one of the biggest clubs in the world, and to show themselves that they are at this level of football.

“You always have to take positives from games, and I definitely take that one.”

For Vieira, it was still progress:

“This is a team that in the last five or six years are fighting to win the Champions League and the Premier League,” he said in his post-match press conference. “We knew how challenging this would be.

“But I’m pleased because this was a game that allowed us to take a step forward from the last game we had. We are getting better physically. There are still things to work on but I think we took a step forward.

“We are never happy to concede goals when we play football matches. But on the other side, look at the quality of the Liverpool squad. We are not surprised at all.

“Overall I think it is a step forwards for us regarding where we want to be when the first game of the season will come.”

