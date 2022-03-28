The players held the silence at training on Friday, 25th March, as an opportunity to reflect on the lives of people lost since the UK lockdown started two years ago.

The National Day of Reflection is led by Marie Curie and seeks to connect and support the millions of people who are grieving around the UK, whether their loved one died from COVID or other causes.

Palace Academy players have previously supported Marie Curie by donating their unused clothes for sale and taking promotional photos.

They also recently volunteered at a local collection centre for the people of Ukraine, helping to organise food and supplies at the White Eagle cultural club in Balham.

Rob Quinn, Under-18s manager, said: “When the players heard about the National Day of Reflection we all wanted to take part. It’s important to recognise the millions who have lost someone and the fact that pandemic restrictions have had a significant impact on grief for everyone.

“There’s no time limit on grief and we all feel the loss of someone close to us, whether it was recent or not. We hope this brings some comfort.”

Image: Ian Stratton