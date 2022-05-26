The pair join Kaden Rodney, Jack Wells-Morrison and Joe Whitworth as international call-ups after the trio were named in England's Under-18s squad.

Adaramola is named for the first time at Under-21 level. The Dublin-born 18-year-old has been selected for the Under-19s before, and joins more seasoned U21 international O'Brien for three games in June.

O'Brien spent the second half of 2021/22 on loan with League Two Swindon Town, where he made 21 appearances.

Should the Ireland side succeed in their qualifiers, they will become the country's first Under-21s team to reach the European Championship finals.

Ireland U21 fixtures

All times are BST

Friday, June 3rd: Ireland v Bosnia & Herzegovina (19:30)

Monday, June 6th: Ireland v Montenegro (17:00)

Tuesday, June 14th: Italy v Ireland (16:30)

