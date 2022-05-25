The three have each represented England before, with Rodney being the most recent debutant after an international call-up in November 2021.

Wells-Morrison also began his England youth career last year, and Whitworth has represented the Young Lions for several years.

Rodney spent most of 2021/22 helping Rob Quinn's Under-18s finish third and signed his first professional contract in October. Wells-Morrison and Whitworth mostly played with the Under-23s.

They link-up with England for three games in a tournament in Zagreb.

England U18 fixtures

All times are BST

Tuesday, June 7th: England v Austria (15:00)

Friday, June 10th: England v Wales (15:00)

Monday, June 13th: England v Croatia (15:00)

You can find out how the lads fare by staying tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our social media channels.