Benamar, who recently turned 17, has made 13 out of a possible 20 appearances so far in his first year as a scholar for the Palace Under-18s side.

He has scored once against Leicester City and also registered four assists in those 13 appearances.

The left-back will now be a part of the England U17s setup for the first time, ahead of two friendly fixtures against the Netherlands next week. This is in preparation for the UEFA U17 EURO elite qualifying round fixtures in March.

All times GMT.

England Under-17s