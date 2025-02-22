Skip navigation

      Report: Palace thump Villa to reclaim top spot in U18 PL South

      Crystal Palace Under-18s went back to the top of the U18 Premier League South after a resounding 4-1 win against Aston Villa at Copers Cope. Seb Williams, Benjamin Casey, Jerome Osei and a first U18s goal for Donte Martin saw the side easily brush aside the Villains.

      • Four changes to the side which faced Norwich

      • 4 - GOAL: Williams pokes Palace ahead early on

      • 8: Hill makes a good stop to deny McGrath

      • 18: Williams’ effort from distance is denied by Proctor in the Villa goal

      • 28: Judd drives an effort wide of the mark

      • 35: Williams scores another, but it’s ruled out for handball

      • HT: Palace 1-0 Villa

      • 46: Hill makes a great stop to deny Jenner

      • 47 - GOAL: Casey slots in the second with a great finish

      • 55 - GOAL: Osei heads home a third for Palace

      • 68 - GOAL: Lott pulls one back for Villa

      • 85 - GOAL: Martin nets his first ever goal at U18s level for Palace

      • FT: Palace 4-1 Villa

      A week on from the defeat to Norwich City, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action in a top-of-the-table clash against Aston Villa.

      There were four changes to the side which faced Norwich, as Marcus Hill, Jasper Judd, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Seb Williams all returned in place of Jack Mason, George King, Chuks Okoli and Dean Benamar.

      Benamar was called up to England Under-17s for their friendlies against the Netherlands, making his debut as a substitute in their 3-2 victory on Thursday.

      Palace got off to the best possible start, with the returning Williams poking the side ahead in the fourth minute. A surging run from Drakes-Thomas saw him find space on the right, before cutting it back into the middle of the box for the captain to pounce.

      Jack McGarth had an opportunity to level for Villa a few minutes after Palace took the lead, though Hill made a good stop to deny him.

      Palace were pushing for a second after their early goal, and both Williams and Judd came close, but the former was denied by Sam Proctor in the Villa goal and the latter fired wide.

      Williams did have the ball in the back of the net for his and Palace’s second 10 minutes before the break, though he was adjudged to have handled it during the scrap for the ball in the build up - ruling the goal out.

      The game was still in the balance as the sides returned for the second-half, with the next goal being crucial. Villa had an opportunity mere seconds after the restart, with Max Jenner forcing Hill into an excellent save low down to his right.

      Within a minute of Jenner’s chance for Villa, Palace were wheeling away celebrating a second. An excellent ball over the top from Jacob Fasida found Benjamin Casey, who controlled it brilliantly off his back before slotting past Proctor for his eighth of the season.

      The young Eagles were three goals to the good just under 10 minutes later, as Jerome Osei headed in from inside the six-yard box. The goal was again made by excellent work from Drakes-Thomas to drive towards the byline and stand up a cross towards Osei.

      Villa did manage to get on the scoresheet after the hour-mark, with substitute Max Lott finding the back of the net. He found half a yard on the edge of the box and managed to fire past Hill.

      There was no Villa resurgence to be had, however, as Palace managed to net a fourth five minutes from time to seal all three points.

      Donte Martin, who came off the bench, finished from close range after more outstanding work from Drakes-Thomas who pushed forward and picked out a cross for the young striker.

      The result means the south Londoners return to the top of the U18 Premier League South - a point clear of Southampton and three ahead of Villa and Fulham.

      Palace: Hill (GK), Judd, Whyte, Danaher, Somade, Fasida, Drakes-Thomas, Adams-Collman, Casey, Williams, Osei.

      Subs not used: Muwana, Mason (GK), Martin, Montjen, Okoli.

      Villa: Proctor (GK), Burgess, Bloomfield, Carroll, Routh, Jenner, Green, Quinn, Meade, Lynskey, McGrath.

      Subs not used: Wilson, Asemota (GK), Moreland, Hayward, Lott.

