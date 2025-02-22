Report: Palace thump Villa to reclaim top spot in U18 PL South

Summary
-
Four changes to the side which faced Norwich
-
4 - GOAL: Williams pokes Palace ahead early on
-
8: Hill makes a good stop to deny McGrath
-
18: Williams’ effort from distance is denied by Proctor in the Villa goal
-
28: Judd drives an effort wide of the mark
-
35: Williams scores another, but it’s ruled out for handball
-
HT: Palace 1-0 Villa
-
46: Hill makes a great stop to deny Jenner
-
47 - GOAL: Casey slots in the second with a great finish
-
55 - GOAL: Osei heads home a third for Palace
-
68 - GOAL: Lott pulls one back for Villa
-
85 - GOAL: Martin nets his first ever goal at U18s level for Palace
-
FT: Palace 4-1 Villa