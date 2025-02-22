Report: Palace thump Villa to reclaim top spot in U18 PL South

A week on from the defeat to Norwich City, Crystal Palace Under-18s were back in action in a top-of-the-table clash against Aston Villa.

There were four changes to the side which faced Norwich, as Marcus Hill, Jasper Judd, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Seb Williams all returned in place of Jack Mason, George King, Chuks Okoli and Dean Benamar.

Benamar was called up to England Under-17s for their friendlies against the Netherlands, making his debut as a substitute in their 3-2 victory on Thursday.

Palace got off to the best possible start, with the returning Williams poking the side ahead in the fourth minute. A surging run from Drakes-Thomas saw him find space on the right, before cutting it back into the middle of the box for the captain to pounce.