Can’t watch live?

Supporters will receive notifications when each stream goes live via the official Crystal Palace App. If you’re unable to watch the match live, there are still plenty of ways to follow the action!

In the build-up, supporters can access all the key content in one place – our Academy news section – including previews, interviews, features, video content, and that all-important team news.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with every moment. Supporters can also follow LIVE commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

After the final whistle, a full match report and extended reaction published on our Academy news section. There will also be highlights and extended reaction on Palace TV+.

Highlights and reaction from both fixtures will be available on Palace TV+ shortly after full-time.