Under-21s: Palace v Liverpool
Crystal Palace Under-21s head into the Premier League 2 play-offs after finishing 10th in the regular season, securing their place in the knockout phase for the third consecutive campaign.
The current format sees the top 16 teams advance to a single-elimination Round of 16, with ties determined by league position – meaning Palace travel to face seventh-placed Liverpool at the Liverpool Academy. The match will be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties if required.
Liverpool’s season has been one of two halves. After winning just one of their opening six matches, they surged into form after the turn of the year, going unbeaten across 11 games in 2026 (W8 D3). That run included emphatic victories such as 7-0 against Arsenal and 5-0 against Wolves, showcasing their attacking quality.
However, their momentum has dipped in recent weeks following defeats to Manchester City and Palace – the latter a 5-1 loss to the young Eagles in their most recent meeting.