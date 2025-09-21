Javier Alonso named an unchanged starting XI from the side that beat Ipswich 8-0 the previous weekend.

Despite the young Eagles’ early pressure, it was Reading who started brighter, with Charlie Walker-Smith producing an excellent recovery tackle to deny Rabbi Ntege.

Palace grew into the game and were rewarded on seven minutes. A long ball from Walker-Smith forced a defensive mix-up, and Stuart Oduro showed great pace and composure to stretch and stab home his fifth goal of the season.

The young Royals responded with a couple of half-chances, but Palace remained a threat. Benji Casey had the ball in the net but was twice denied by the offside flag. Euan Danaher’s high pressing and Walker-Smith’s long throw-ins also caused problems for the visitors.

Just after the hour mark, Palace doubled their lead. Captain, Judd, delivered a looping corner and Casey, despite having his shirt pulled, rose highest to guide a powerful header into the far top corner – his 11th goal in just six games.

As Palace made a number of changes to secure the result, Reading applied late pressure, forcing goalkeeper Harry Whitworth into a string of excellent saves.

Makai Bernard-Ferguson also produced a spectacular goal-line clearance earlier in the first half to preserve the clean sheet.

The result means Palace sit second in the table on 12 points, one behind leaders Arsenal.

