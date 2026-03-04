The first half was tight, with few clear-cut chances. Palace survived early scares thanks to crucial blocks from Dylan Monk and Euan Danaher, while Spurs’ Reiss Elliott-Parris remained a constant threat.

Gradually, Palace grew into the game, with dangerous deliveries from Jasper Judd and Dean Benamar increasing the pressure. The breakthrough arrived in the 80th minute when Judd’s inswinging corner found David Angibeaud, whose towering header put the young Eagles ahead.

Tottenham pressed hard in the closing stages, but resolute defending ensured Palace held on for a deserved victory, setting up a final against Manchester United at Selhurst Park - click HERE to find out more.

