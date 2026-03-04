Can’t watch live?
You can still follow all the action across our official channels:
- Live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) channel
- Full match report on cpfc.co.uk shortly after the final whistle
- Reaction and highlights later on Palace TV+
- The official Crystal Palace App for goal alerts, key incidents and live Opta stats
Form Guide
Tottenham lead the U18 Premier League South on 37 points, with 11 wins, four draws and three defeats. They sit a point clear of Chelsea – albeit with the Blues holding three games in hand – while Palace and Leicester remain close behind in a tightly contested division.
Spurs head into the tie in strong form, too. A 2-1 away victory at Ipswich Town last time out extended their unbeaten run to eight matches and lifted them to the summit.