Be there in person
Get behind the next generation under the lights at Whitley Park:
- Tickets will be available on the night only, with entry via the turnstiles.
- Any player guest tickets can be collected from the reception desk in the NUFC Media Centre building, before entering through the turnstiles.
- All other spectators should enter directly via the turnstiles, with prices set at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.
Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
The match will be broadcast live on Palace TV+ on Thursday 22 January, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT and coverage beginning at 18:00 GMT.
Click HERE to subscribe now and choose the package that’s right for you. Highlights will also be available on Palace TV+.