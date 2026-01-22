Be there in person

Get behind the next generation under the lights at Whitley Park:

Tickets will be available on the night only

Any player guest tickets can be collected from the reception desk in the NUFC Media Centre building, before entering through the turnstiles.

All other spectators should enter directly via the turnstiles, with prices set at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Watch LIVE on Palace TV+

The match will be broadcast live on Palace TV+ on Thursday 22 January, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT and coverage beginning at 18:00 GMT.

