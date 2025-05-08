The 20-year-old will be a part of Scot Gemmill’s side as they travel to face Slovakia in a friendly at the NTC Senec (Slovakia’s National Training Centre) on Friday, 23rd May (15:00 BST).

Reid has made 15 appearances for the Under-21s so far, scoring twice, in a season that has been broken up by injury.

The midfielder scored his first-ever goal for the club in February 2025 against Aston Villa and followed it up a month later with a 92nd minute winner in a 3-2 comeback against Manchester City. He also has four assists to his name.

Keep up to date with all of Palace’s Academy internationals here or on our Official Academy X Account.

All times BST.

Scotland U20s - Dylan Reid