The 18-year-old was a 77th minute substitute in the comfortable friendly win, and made a strong impression on new England Under-20s boss Keith Downing.

Rak-Sakyi made his competitive debut for Palace against Chelsea last month and has played twice with the Under-23s so far.

The Under-23s' Jake O'Brien received his first nod for Republic of Ireland U21s, playing the full 90-minutes in a 2-0 victory over Bosnia Under-21s.

Having spent half of 20/21 on loan with Palace, O'Brien recently signed a permanent deal with the club.

Jack Wells-Morrison also earned his first call-up to the England Under-18s, the 17-year-old's first international call-up after enjoying a solid season in the Under-18s last year.

A Palace fan, he scored seven goals as the Eagles finished second in their first season at Category 1 level. This involvement earned him time training with the Under-23s, and he has played the full 90 for the Development side in both their games this season.

His recognition follows first-team players Joachim Andersen and Christian Benteke and Jadan Raymond, the Under-18 having been called-up to a Wales U19 friendly tournament.

