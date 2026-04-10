A youthful Palace side suffered a 2–0 defeat away to Chelsea last time out, ending a six-match unbeaten run across league and cup competitions.

The 16-man matchday squad featured eight Under-16 players and three first-year scholars, underlining the club’s continued commitment to developing emerging talent and providing valuable experience at a high level.

That result leaves Palace third in the U18 Premier League South on 36 points, level with fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, and sets up an important away clash with Southampton.

A positive result on the south coast would provide the perfect platform heading into a pivotal run of fixtures, including a high-profile FA Youth Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday, 17th April (19:00 BST).

That is followed by our first-ever U18 Premier League Cup final against the same opponents at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 22nd April (19:00 BST) – click HERE to buy tickets and be a part of history!

Palace TV+ is the official streaming service of Crystal Palace, broadcasting select live Academy fixtures, first-team audio commentary and exclusive press conferences throughout the season.