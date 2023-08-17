Following in the footsteps of last year's cohort, every single one of these players is set to graduate their scholarship with a minimum of 2 A-levels or their equivalent A-Level qualifications, a testament to their commitment to both their football development and their education.

This dual focus on academics and athletics underlines Crystal Palace's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals. The squad have amassed a remarkable 29 A-level & A-level equivalent qualifications between them this year.

One standout performer amongst this group is last year's captain, Freddie Bell. With determination and hard work, Freddie has achieved the remarkable feat of completing his two years in the U18's with the equivalent of 4 A-levels.

This outstanding accomplishment showcases his dedication to excellence both on and off the pitch. Additionally, we extend our congratulations to Freddie as he embarks on his journey at Penn State University in the United States on an academic and sports scholarship—a testament to his exceptional talent and commitment.