It is not just the first-team representing the club in Europe this season - our U21s are set to take on elite opposition from across the continent as they begin their International Cup campaign.

Matches will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, 4th November (19:00 BST, the VBS Community Stadium): Crystal Palace U21s v Valencia U21s

Crystal Palace U21s v Valencia U21s Wednesday, 12th November (19:00 BST, the VBS Community Stadium): Crystal Palace U21s v Juventus U21s

Crystal Palace U21s v Juventus U21s Wednesday, 26th November (19:00 BST, the VBS Community Stadium): Crystal Palace U21s v FC Nordsjælland U21s

Crystal Palace U21s v FC Nordsjælland U21s Wednesday, 21st January (19:00 BST, the VBS Community): Crystal Palace U21s v Borussia Mönchengladbach U21s

Ticketing and broadcast details of these fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

The Premier League International Cup is an elite Under-21 competition featuring the top 16 finishers from Premier League 2 and 16 invited international sides from across Europe. This year’s edition promises to be more competitive than ever, with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund making their debuts, and Paris Saint-Germain returning to the tournament.

Running throughout the season alongside league and domestic fixtures, the tournament offers a fantastic platform for our homegrown talent to gain invaluable international experience in a highly competitive setting.

The tournament features 32 teams, divided into four groups of eight. Each group consists of four English sides and four European clubs, with every English team facing the European teams once. Importantly, the English sides will not play each other in the group stage.

All of Palace’s group games will be played at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium. Our Group B rivals include Fulham, Leicester City, and West Bromwich Albion, but again the Young Eagles will only face the four European invitees.