Needing only a point to qualify – unbeaten – from the group-stages, the Eagles fell behind at home to Feyenoord U21s early on through Milan Hokke’s deflected effort from the edge of the box.

But just as they did in Premier League 2 away at Blackburn Rovers, Palace U21s hit back immediately, Danny Imray slipping in Luke Plange to tuck home a cute equaliser just five minutes after going behind.

A hard-fought match in icy conditions followed – the Dutch outfit largely controlling possession, but Palace enjoying the clearer opportunities on the breakaway – concluding with the draw required in south London.

Powell told cpfc.co.uk: “It was a good performance, a positive performance in terms of us being aggressive in our approach. We wanted to be on the front foot and be assertive.

“Off the back of that, we created a lot of chances, numerous chances in the first-half and in the second-half. But as the game went on and it was 1-1, it just seemed like it might have been one of those days, you know?

“We’ve been speaking about character. If you go a goal down, or go two goals down, how do you react to it? The boys did that away to Blackburn [on Sunday], where Blackburn played seven first-team players and we went down a goal early, and then we reacted instantly. And again, we went 2-1 down and 3-2 down at Blackburn, and we just kept reacting – so to see it again is positive in that sense.

“We’re showing good character and a good mentality. Today, again, mentality-wise, we pressed and we continued to be on the front foot. We knew we had to win the game to make sure we qualified. We did everything but score that second goal.”

Despite enjoying the clearer opportunities, Palace were indebted to England youth international goalkeeper Joe Whitworth, wearing the captain’s armband, for a brace of fine saves to keep the scores level – his first, from a rising drive from Paris Elmensdorp, particularly exceptional.

“He's a massive, massive leader,” Powell smiled. “Joe's a character – he's a grown man in a young man's body, so to speak!

“It's always good to have people like Joe because they're leaders. It's difficult to have a leader behind you [in goal], but you can still hear Joe's voice on the pitch. He's pushing the team, he's instructing them and he's just got a professional mentality, which is really good and helps the team.

“Every time he's with us and he plays, he pulls off saves. He saved a penalty against Blackburn on Sunday. He's a massive, massive plus when he's with us.”