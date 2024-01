Darren Powell’s side will return to Sutton on Wednesday, 17th January 2024 as they welcome Dutch giants Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup (KO: 19:00 GMT).

Palace currently sit top of Group C in the Premier League International Cup and a win against Feyenoord would almost certainly guarantee qualification into the knockout stage. The U21s made it to the final of the tournament last season.

