Ticket Prices:

Adults: £5

Over 65s: £1

Under 18s: £1

Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)

Personal Assistant: Free (must be booked with ambulant supporter)

Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.

About the Premier League International Cup

The Premier League International Cup is an elite Under-21 competition featuring the top 16 finishers from Premier League 2 and 16 invited international sides from across Europe.

This year’s edition promises to be more competitive than ever, with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund making their debuts, and Paris Saint-Germain returning to the tournament.

Running throughout the season alongside league and domestic fixtures, the tournament offers a fantastic platform for our homegrown talent to gain invaluable international experience in a highly competitive setting.

The tournament features 32 teams, divided into four groups of eight. Each group consists of four English sides and four European clubs, with every English team facing the European teams once. Importantly, the English sides will not play each other in the group stage.

All of Palace’s group games will be played at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium. Our Group B rivals include Fulham, Leicester City, and West Bromwich Albion, but again the Young Eagles will only face the four European invitees.

Palace's history in the tournament

Palace’s recent history in this competition is impressive. After finishing runners-up in 2022/23 - falling to a 3-1 defeat to Jong PSV at Selhurst Park - the Young Eagles bounced back the following year by beating the same opponents 1-0 to make amends and lift the trophy.