Alonso spent eight years with Atlético Madrid’s Academy, where he broke club records for points tallies and goals scored.

Reflecting on his time there, he said: “I had a very good time at Atlético. I improved a lot as a coach and developed alongside the players, achieving good results.

“I also strengthened my mentality because it’s a club that has to win, just like here. I try to pass on to the boys how important it is to have a winning mentality and to always aim to win every game. That mindset is very important.

“For me, training is also key. We train four days and compete one day. Those four training days must always be at 100% – to improve and to make sure the way we train translates into how we play on match day.”

Off the pitch, Alonso’s expectations are just as high.

“I want the boys to be good people first. For me, the person comes before the player,” he said.

“As players, I want them to always give their best – always. Sometimes they play well, sometimes not their best, but they must always stay focused, keep improving, put in a lot of energy, and show passion. I love players with passion.

“I admire players who always try to win, who are competitive and have a strong mentality. Yes, I like that a lot. They train very well and also compete very well.”