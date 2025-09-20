Alonso’s football philosophy is clear — proactive, aggressive, and relentlessly attacking.
“First, my identity, my hallmarks, are that I’m competitive and I love a high press,” he said.
“I’m an offensive coach, and I try to be vertical. When we can be vertical, we are vertical. At the same time, I want to have possession of the ball. These are my three hallmarks.
“It’s about playing a high block, trying to win the ball back in the opponent’s half, and controlling the rhythm of the game with the ball.
“And when we can, be vertical – running in behind and trying to score goals.
“I also want the boys to understand that we are ambitious. We want to score more goals, improve, and always give our best.
“I love English football because I’m an offensive coach but also understand the defensive side. I try to... well, I won’t explain everything now!
“My aim is for my team to be complete – to manage all phases of the game: attack, defence, offensive and defensive transitions, and set pieces. But above all, I love attacking football.
“The Premier League is very vertical, with lots of transitions and chances. I really love that style.”