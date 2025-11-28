Mark your calendars! Palace U18s’ highly anticipated FA Youth Cup third-round tie against Bradford City is taking place on Friday 5th December at Selhurst Park (kick-off, 18:00 GMT).
Tickets are on sale now – be sure to secure yours below!
Crystal Palace Under-18s welcome Southampton to the Academy on Saturday, 29th November (11:00 GMT) in a crucial U18 Premier League South clash as the young Eagles look to maintain their push at the top of the table.
Palace sealed their place in the Premier League Cup knockout stages last weekend with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Chelsea.
David Angibeaud opened the scoring after capitalising on a defensive error, before Mylo Bernard-Ferguson doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time with a superb looping finish. Early in the second half, Oduro added a third following a flowing team move, and Donte Martin rounded off the win in the closing stages.
“I'm delighted with the performance of the team,” said Javier Alonso. “I'm buzzing because the team played really well in all phases – with the ball, without the ball, on set pieces.
“A clean sheet, three points, and through to the next round. Progressing is really important because it’s integral to the mentality of the players.”
Back in the U18 Premier League South, the young Eagles remain top of the table on 18 points, though they have played at least a game more than their closest challengers – Tottenham are second on 17 points from nine games, Southampton third with 16 from eight, and Chelsea fourth with 15 from seven.
Palace’s last league outing came before the international break, a narrow 3-2 defeat at West Ham.
Jacob Fasida had given Palace the lead from an Euan Danaher corner, and David Angibeaud equalised. However, late goals from Callum Leacock and Andre Dike snatched the points for the Hammers, leaving the young Eagles frustrated despite a strong showing.
This season, Palace have also stumbled against Chelsea (4-2), Aston Villa (late September), and Brighton (just before Halloween), but their recent performances suggest the squad is growing stronger and more consistent as the campaign progresses.
Midfielder Euan Danaher is confident about Palace’s league position: “It's been good. A couple more highs than lows, but we still need to make sure we don't have too many more lows if we want to win. I think we're in a good position and we can do it.”
On the pressure of topping the table, he added: “We just have to take each game as it comes. Prepare well during the week. We can’t change other results.”
Southampton come into this weekend’s fixture at Copers Cope as one of the most intriguing sides in this year’s Premier League South.
Third in the table but armed with two games in hand on leaders Palace, the Saints’ position doesn’t just reflect consistency – it hints at a team with genuine ambitions of pushing for the title again after last season’s agonising near-miss.
They finished just two points behind Aston Villa in 23/24, and you get the sense they’re desperate to go one better.
Their 25/26 campaign to date has been anything but dull. Southampton opened with a comfortable 2–0 win over West Ham, only for narrow defeats against Arsenal and Bristol City to raise early questions about their rhythm.
But the Saints responded in the most Southampton way possible – with goals. Their breathless 6–3 win over West Brom didn’t just get them back on track; it reminded the league that when this side clicks, they can overwhelm opponents in waves.
Since then, their season has followed the pattern of a young group learning fast, taking knocks, and punching back harder. A gritty 1–1 draw with Norwich showed resilience, before a late surge saw them topple Tottenham 4–2 in a statement mid-September performance.
Cup competitions have added further layers to their narrative – progressing past Petersfield Town’s first team on penalties in the Servio Men’s Senior Cup, edging Everton in the Premier League Cup, and delivering an electric first-half blitz in a 5–2 win at Fulham that suggested momentum was starting to build.
But the Saints can be streaky. A four-game unbeaten run came crashing down when Aston Villa put five past them, exposing some of the defensive vulnerabilities that occasionally surface.
Yet once again, they responded – a ruthless 6–0 dismantling of Wolves in the Premier League Cup and a spirited 3–2 comeback win at Brighton showcased both their attacking flair and their resilience.
Most recently, though, that momentum stalled with a heavy 5–0 defeat to Baffins Milton Rovers in the Senior Cup – an unexpected bump that breaks the flow of their otherwise upward trajectory.
And with their scheduled match against Chelsea postponed in early November, Southampton still carry a game in hand into this weekend, adding even more weight to Saturday’s meeting.
Southampton’s Expected XI: Abbotson, Adjei-Afriyie, Vallance, Day, Sewell, Nutter, Newman, Rohart-Brown, Hawe, McMullan (c), Goremusandu.
Southampton’s selection for the weekend of course hinges on their preferred shape, with certain roles potentially rotating depending on the tactical approach.
Oscar Abbotson is expected to retain his place in goal, while Broghan Sewell, Jake Vallance, Tino Goremusandu, Walter Nutter, Oli Newman, Thierry Rohart-Brown and Luke Hawe have all been regular features throughout the campaign and remain strong options for the starting XI. In midfield, Fabio Sainsbury is also in contention to feature.
Southampton’s 24/25 U18 Premier League South title challenge fell short not due to defeats, but six draws, highlighting a team that was consistently competitive but sometimes lacked the cutting edge to turn tight games into wins.
So far in 25/26, the Saints have shown greater decisiveness. With five wins, one draw, and just two losses, they are one of the toughest sides to beat, matched only by Tottenham for the fewest defeats.
Offensively, they have scored 25 goals – joint-third in the league – while conceding 18, illustrating a side that attacks with intent but can be exposed on the counter.
Recent form underlines their momentum. Across their last five league games, Southampton have won three, drawn one, and lost one, scoring 15 goals – the joint-highest in the division alongside Aston Villa.
That run of results sees them ranked as the third most in-form side in the league, having collected 10 points from those matches.
Southampton’s attacking threat is spearheaded by Harry Gathercole, who leads the club with seven goals and two assists so far this season.
The 17-year-old midfielder has been with the Saints since the age of nine, progressing through the academy of his childhood club.
He made his U18s debut at just 15 and signed his scholarship contract in 2024, quickly establishing himself as a standout performer under Andrew Surman last season. In 20 appearances across all competitions, Gathercole scored 12 goals and provided four assists, showcasing his eye for goal and ability to influence games from midfield.
His rapid development has also seen him feature for Southampton’s U21s against Woking in the National League Cup, train with the first team, and earn his first professional contract in September.
A creative, goal-minded presence in the middle of the park, Gathercole is central to Southampton’s attacking play, and a player Palace will need to monitor closely on Saturday.
Academy graduate and club legend Andrew Surman returned to Southampton in February 2024 as Under-18s Assistant Coach, bringing a wealth of experience from a distinguished playing career.
Surman first rose through the Saints’ Academy, at one point becoming the youngest player to feature for the club’s reserves in the early 2000s.
After spells on loan, he made his first-team debut in January 2006 against Crystal Palace at just 20 years old and spent four seasons as a key figure in the Championship side.
In 2009, he moved to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers before further stints at Norwich and AFC Bournemouth, where he made over 200 appearances across the Premier League and Championship.
Following his retirement in 2021, Surman began his coaching career at Bournemouth’s Under-18s in 2023 before returning to his roots at Southampton. His journey from academy prospect to professional stalwart and now coach gives him a unique insight into developing young talent – a perspective he brings to the Saints’ Under-18s squad every day.
Crystal Palace Under-18s v Southampton Under-18s