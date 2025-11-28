Eagle-Eyed Review

Palace sealed their place in the Premier League Cup knockout stages last weekend with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Chelsea.

David Angibeaud opened the scoring after capitalising on a defensive error, before Mylo Bernard-Ferguson doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time with a superb looping finish. Early in the second half, Oduro added a third following a flowing team move, and Donte Martin rounded off the win in the closing stages.

“I'm delighted with the performance of the team,” said Javier Alonso. “I'm buzzing because the team played really well in all phases – with the ball, without the ball, on set pieces.

“A clean sheet, three points, and through to the next round. Progressing is really important because it’s integral to the mentality of the players.”

Back in the U18 Premier League South, the young Eagles remain top of the table on 18 points, though they have played at least a game more than their closest challengers – Tottenham are second on 17 points from nine games, Southampton third with 16 from eight, and Chelsea fourth with 15 from seven.

Palace’s last league outing came before the international break, a narrow 3-2 defeat at West Ham.

Jacob Fasida had given Palace the lead from an Euan Danaher corner, and David Angibeaud equalised. However, late goals from Callum Leacock and Andre Dike snatched the points for the Hammers, leaving the young Eagles frustrated despite a strong showing.

This season, Palace have also stumbled against Chelsea (4-2), Aston Villa (late September), and Brighton (just before Halloween), but their recent performances suggest the squad is growing stronger and more consistent as the campaign progresses.

Midfielder Euan Danaher is confident about Palace’s league position: “It's been good. A couple more highs than lows, but we still need to make sure we don't have too many more lows if we want to win. I think we're in a good position and we can do it.”

On the pressure of topping the table, he added: “We just have to take each game as it comes. Prepare well during the week. We can’t change other results.”

