As part of their preparation, the Blues competed in the Zlatý Kahan Tournament in Czechia during pre-season.

However, their transition has proven difficult in the early weeks. Ipswich currently sit 13th out of 15 teams with one point from four games. They're level on points with Birmingham City but boast a marginally superior goal difference. Local rivals Norwich City are currently bottom, yet to register a point.

Ipswich’s campaign began with a 5-0 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion, followed by a 4-0 loss to Fulham at Motspur Park. Despite those setbacks, there have been signs of growth.

In their most recent Premier League South fixture, the Blues came within minutes of securing a first win, drawing 1-1 with Reading after playing much of the second-half with 10 men.

Jackson Nsofor opened the scoring, and goalkeeper Josh Bentley saved a penalty before being sent off early in the second half. The visitors equalised deep into stoppage time.

In cup action, Ipswich were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Nottingham Forest in their U18 Premier League Cup group stage opener. They share a group with Sunderland and West Ham United.

Despite a tough start, Ipswich’s academy restructure and moments of resilience on the pitch point to a side still settling into the top-flight environment - but not one to be underestimated.

Team News

Ipswich will be without first-choice goalkeeper Bentley, who serves a suspension following his red card in the draw with Reading.

Pre-Match Analysis

Defensively, Ipswich have struggled so far - conceding 10 goals in three league matches, the second-worst record in the division (only Birmingham have conceded more with 11).

At the other end of the pitch, goals have also been hard to come by - the Blues have found the net just once, again level with Birmingham as the league’s joint-lowest scorers.

Key Player – Jackson Nsofor

Jackson Nsofor is the only Ipswich player to score in the league so far this season, having netted against Reading.

A forward with a keen eye for goal and the ability to link play, Nsofor has been with the club since 2022 and signed a new deal last summer. He’ll be the one to watch as a consistent attacking outlet for the visitors.