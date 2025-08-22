What is Palace TV+?

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Women’s and Academy games, first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season – a great value way to follow every red and blue kick this season.

In 2025/26, Palace TV+ will include giving you early access to the very best Palace TV features throughout the season, and we are also planning to show even more live Academy broadcasts.

As well as all of the above, Palace TV+ also grants access to great documentaries, including Coming of Age: The Step Up, available exclusively to Palace TV+ subscribers. The three-part series follows Palace Under-18s in their first season at Category 1 level as the lads battle for first place.

Remember, a Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – giving you not only access to live audio and video broadcasts, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 25/26 Memberships here.