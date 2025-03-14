Tomorrow, Saturday, 15th March at 11:00 GMT, the young Eagles will be in Cobham as they face the reigning U18 Premier League South champions Chelsea. The young Eagles currently sit top of the league, while the Blues are in third place and four points behind.

Other teams around the young Palace side do have games in hand, however with three wins in a row heading into this fixture, the south Londoners are in good form as they intend to end the season strongly.

This is the penultimate away fixture for the young Eagles, where they will look to dethrone the current reigning champions. In the previous encounter, Palace mounted a spectacular second-half comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit to win 4-2.