Report: Stunning second-half comeback sees U18s sign off 2024 in style

Summary
Five changes from the side which narrowly lost out to Man City
5: Chelsea volley it over the bar from close range
21: Hill makes a strong stop to deny Barbour
31: Derry’s effort is tipped behind for a corner
32: Runham has an effort from distance that deflects out
35 - GOAL: Subuloye heads Chelsea in front from a corner
45+1 - GOAL: Chelsea double their lead through Runham
HT: Palace 0-2 Chelsea
50: Derry strikes the woodwork early on in the second-half
55 - GOAL: Williams pulls one back with a stunning strike from distance
61: Benamar almost scores directly from a corner
63: Chelsea’s Runham fires over the bar
64 - GOAL: Derry curls in the leveller
70 - GOAL: Derry puts Palace ahead
71 - GOAL: Drakes-Thomas nets the fourth a minute later
84: Ezenwata heads over the bar for Chelsea
88: Williams crashes a shot off the crossbar
FT: Palace 4-2 Chelsea