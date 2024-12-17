Report: Stunning second-half comeback sees U18s sign off 2024 in style

A week on from the narrow defeat to Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup third round proper, Crystal Palace Under-18s welcomed London rivals Chelsea to Copers Cope in their final game of the calendar year.

There were five changes to the side which faced the reigning FA Youth Cup champions, with Chuks Okoli, Sean Somade, Jakob Fasida, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey coming in for George King, Mofe Jemide, Charlie Walker-Smith, Tyler Whyte and Euan Danaher.

Okoli, Fasida and Drakes-Thomas were starting at U18s level for the very first time, the latter two being prominent components of the Under-16s side.

Chances were few and far between for both sides early on in the game, with Chelsea firing over the bar before forcing Marcus Hill into a strong save to deny Kobe Barbour at his near post.