      Report: Stunning second-half comeback sees U18s sign off 2024 in style

      Crystal Palace U18
      4
      Williams 55'
      Derry 64' 70'
      Drakes-Thomas 72'
      2
      Chelsea U18
      Subuloye 35'
      Runham 45+1'

      After going 2-0 down at the break, Crystal Palace Under-18s recorded a spectacular second-half comeback against Chelsea. A double from Jesse Derry, along with well-taken goals from Seb Williams and Joel Drakes-Thomas saw the side over the line.

      Summary

      • Five changes from the side which narrowly lost out to Man City

      • 5: Chelsea volley it over the bar from close range

      • 21: Hill makes a strong stop to deny Barbour

      • 31: Derry’s effort is tipped behind for a corner

      • 32: Runham has an effort from distance that deflects out

      • 35 - GOAL: Subuloye heads Chelsea in front from a corner

      • 45+1 - GOAL: Chelsea double their lead through Runham

      • HT: Palace 0-2 Chelsea

      • 50: Derry strikes the woodwork early on in the second-half

      • 55 - GOAL: Williams pulls one back with a stunning strike from distance

      • 61: Benamar almost scores directly from a corner

      • 63: Chelsea’s Runham fires over the bar

      • 64 - GOAL: Derry curls in the leveller

      • 70 - GOAL: Derry puts Palace ahead

      • 71 - GOAL: Drakes-Thomas nets the fourth a minute later

      • 84: Ezenwata heads over the bar for Chelsea

      • 88: Williams crashes a shot off the crossbar

      • FT: Palace 4-2 Chelsea

      A week on from the narrow defeat to Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup third round proper, Crystal Palace Under-18s welcomed London rivals Chelsea to Copers Cope in their final game of the calendar year.

      There were five changes to the side which faced the reigning FA Youth Cup champions, with Chuks Okoli, Sean Somade, Jakob Fasida, Joel Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey coming in for George King, Mofe Jemide, Charlie Walker-Smith, Tyler Whyte and Euan Danaher.

      Okoli, Fasida and Drakes-Thomas were starting at U18s level for the very first time, the latter two being prominent components of the Under-16s side.

      Chances were few and far between for both sides early on in the game, with Chelsea firing over the bar before forcing Marcus Hill into a strong save to deny Kobe Barbour at his near post.

      Palace took a quick free-kick half an hour in, with captain Seb Williams putting a ball over the top into the path of Jesse Derry, though his shot was tipped behind by Freddy Bernal.

      Chelsea took the lead from a corner with 10 minutes to go in the first-half. Olutayo Subuloye headed in at the far post following a good ball in from Frankie Runham.

      The visitors doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, with Runham getting his name on the scoresheet.

      The young Eagles had it all to do in the second-half, as they came out with a spring in their step. Derry had two chances early on, with one being stopped by Bernal and the other cannoning back off the woodwork.

      Captain Williams pulled one back for Palace in the 55th minute with an outstanding strike from 25-yards out. He got his head up, picked his spot, and rifled a strong strike into the bottom corner.

      Momentum swung into Palace’s favour following Williams’ goal and the chances continued to flow. Dean Benamar almost levelled things from a corner kick, while Chelsea’s best attempts at a breakaway were stifled by second-half substitute Jasper Judd.

      Just past the hour-mark, Palace managed to draw level. Derry found space inside the box and managed to curl in a great strike past a diving Bernal.

      Five minutes after levelling, Derry was wheeling away in celebration once more as he put Palace ahead. Combining with Benemar inside the box, he managed to work a half-yard of space to clinically finish for his 12th of the campaign.

      Almost a minute after going in front, Palace claimed a two-goal cushion with Drakes-Thomas pushing on and slotting home.

      It was all Palace in the final 20 minutes of the game, with Williams crashing an effort off the crossbar, following great build-up play with Derry, and Benamar fired a volley just over.

      The young Eagles saw off nine minutes of time added on and any late Chelsea resurgence to claim all three points to end the year in style. The result means Quinn and his side move up to fifth in the table, level on points with Fulham in third place.

      Palace: Hill (GK), Okoli, Benamar, Adams-Collman (Oduro, 90+1), Somade, Fasida, Drakes-Thomas, Henry (Judd, HT), Casey (Osei, 90+5), Williams, Derry.

      Subs not used: Whitworth (GK), Cowin.

      Chelsea: Bernal (GK), Wheeler-Henry (McGlinchey, 71), Subuloye, Emenalo, Antwi, Harrison, Runham, Nutter (Washington, 81), Ezenwata, Walsh (Rabbaj, 87), Barbour (Idrissi, HT).

      Sub not used: Collinson (GK).

