Kicking off the action is Darren Powell’s Under-21 side, as they make the long journey up to the north east to take on Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup on Friday, 15th September.

This is the side’s first fixture in the competition - they will also face Birmingham City and Ipswich Town in Group H.

The U21s kick-off at 19:00 BST on Friday at Heritage Park and you can watch all the action LIVE on Palace TV+ - click HERE for more information.