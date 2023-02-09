The midfielder scored late on against Sporting Club Braga to secure a 2-1 victory for Palace and guarantee progression to the next round of the Premier League International Cup.

On the win Wells-Morrison said: “We’ve had a few bad results elsewhere, games where we should’ve been doing better in some games, but it’s good to get through tonight. We’ll have more games to play, so let’s see who we get next.

“[My goal] was decent! I don’t score too many, so scoring one here tonight was brilliant.”

A change of shape from Paddy McCarthy against Braga saw Palace switch to a back five, pushing Wells-Morrison further forward alongside fellow midfielder David Ozoh, however this was nothing new to the midfielder as he explained: “I’ve played further forward [in midfield] quite a few times with Paddy over the years, it’s a position [and system] that I’m familiar with after playing there quite a few times.”

“I think he [Ozoh] compliments my game well, he allows me to get on the ball and obviously he’s massive! He does the other side of the game well and I think we play quite well together.”

Finally, the 18-year-old Palace fan shared his thoughts on donning the armband for McCarthy’s side throughout the season: “It’s been good captaining the side this season, I don’t mind it.

“We’ve got quite a few leaders in the team so, even though I’ve got the armband, everyone always contributes and plays their part.”