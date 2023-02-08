Skip navigation
U21s Report: Late Wells-Morrison winner sees Palace progress in PL International Cup

Match reports
Crystal Palace U21
2
Grehan 25'
Wells-Morrison 90+3'
1
Ferreira Lacximicant 9'

Captain Jack Wells-Morrison was the hero on a cold night at Champion Hill as his 93rd minute strike, along with Sean Grehan's first-half goal, saw Crystal Palace Under-21s surpass Sporting Club Braga.

SUMMARY

  • Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the starting XI
  • Braga grabbed the opener through André Lacximicant nine minutes in
  • Fionn Mooney's looping deflected shot hit the post just moments later
  • Seán Grehan drew Palace level after 25 minutes
  • A cagey first half saw few chances
  • Mooney's free-kick was saved by Bernardo Fontes late on just before the interval
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 SC Braga
  • Diogo Casimiro rattled the post immediately after the restart
  • Whitworth made two incredible saves in the space of five minutes to deny Braga from going ahead
  • Victor Akinwale's 78th minute header couldn't beat the Braga 'keeper
  • Jack Wells-Morrison smashed home the winner in added time to win the game
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 SC Braga

Just four days on from getting narrowly edged out by Dinamo Zagreb, Crystal Palace Under-21s faced a must-win game against SC Braga in order to progress from Group C of the Premier League International Cup.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side which lost out to Zagreb, with Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray, Noah Watson and Ademola Ola-Adebomi coming in for Jackson Izquierdo, Caleb Kporha, Kaden Rodney and Victor Akinwale.

After a scrappy start, it was Braga who took an early lead. Andre Lacximicant struck a powerful volley past Whitworth nine minutes in to give the visitors the lead and silence the Palace faithful at Champion Hill.

Palace looked to respond immediately. Just two minutes later, Fionn Mooney weaved his way through the Braga defence and took a shot from outside the area which deflected off of Pedro Pereira and struck the post.

The Eagles' search for an equaliser paid off in the 25th minute. A long throw from Kofi Balmer saw Ola-Adebomi rise highest to cause panic amogst the Braga defence and when the ball fell to Seán Grehan in the second phase, he duly smashed it into the back of the net to level the scores. A well-taken effort from the centre-back to register his first goal of the season.

Chances were limited for the remainder of the first half, with the south Londoners looking more comfortable in possession. Mooney won a free-kick just outside the box a minute before half-time, but his shot from 20-yards out was gathered by Bernardo Fontes in the Braga goal.

The two sides went into the break level, with it all to play for in the second-half. Ast it stood, Palace were going through to the next round as results elsewhere were in their favour.

Braga started the second-half brightly. Less than a minute after the two teams emerged from the dugouts, Diogo Casimiro cut inside on his left foot and fired curling a shot goalbound which rattled the post.

That proved to be the pick of the chances through the majority of the second-half as play was broken up periodcially due to a number of tactical fouls from both sides. Braga came close once more with a 70th minute breakaway, however Whitworth somehow kept out Yan Said from point-blank range with an excellent save.

The Palace 'keeper was the hero again just five minutes later, denying Tomas Costa from scoring with his shot from the edge of the box.

Palace responded with chances of their own in the closing stages. Second-half substitute Akinwale had two quickfire chances, one being an acrobatic overhead kick, but neither managed to test Fontes in the Braga goal.

In the third and final minute of time added on, David Ozoh won the ball on the right-wing and played it across the box to captain Jack Wells-Morrison who placed it in the top corner with aplomb - securing all three points and sealing qualification for the Eagles late on.

Palace U21s will now progress to the next round of the Premier League International Cup, finishing as runners-up in their group with nine points from their four games against European opposition.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Imray, Grehan, Watson, Balmer, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu (Akinwale, 73), Ola-Adebomi, Mooney (Rodney, 66)

Subs not used: Addae, Izquierdo, Kporha, Akinwale, Cadogan, Raymond.

SC Braga: Fontes, Casimiro, Pereira (Vilela, 85), Soares, Goncalves, T Costa (Fale, 85), Cunha, Moreira (Fernandes, 62), Jean-Marie (Eiro, 62), Said (Couto, 85), Lacximicant

Subs not used: Pinto, Machado.

