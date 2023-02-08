U21s Report: Late Wells-Morrison winner sees Palace progress in PL International Cup

SUMMARY
- Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the starting XI
- Braga grabbed the opener through André Lacximicant nine minutes in
- Fionn Mooney's looping deflected shot hit the post just moments later
- Seán Grehan drew Palace level after 25 minutes
- A cagey first half saw few chances
- Mooney's free-kick was saved by Bernardo Fontes late on just before the interval
- Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 SC Braga
- Diogo Casimiro rattled the post immediately after the restart
- Whitworth made two incredible saves in the space of five minutes to deny Braga from going ahead
- Victor Akinwale's 78th minute header couldn't beat the Braga 'keeper
- Jack Wells-Morrison smashed home the winner in added time to win the game
- Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 SC Braga