U21s Report: Late Wells-Morrison winner sees Palace progress in PL International Cup

Just four days on from getting narrowly edged out by Dinamo Zagreb, Crystal Palace Under-21s faced a must-win game against SC Braga in order to progress from Group C of the Premier League International Cup.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made four changes to the side which lost out to Zagreb, with Joe Whitworth, Danny Imray, Noah Watson and Ademola Ola-Adebomi coming in for Jackson Izquierdo, Caleb Kporha, Kaden Rodney and Victor Akinwale.

After a scrappy start, it was Braga who took an early lead. Andre Lacximicant struck a powerful volley past Whitworth nine minutes in to give the visitors the lead and silence the Palace faithful at Champion Hill.

Palace looked to respond immediately. Just two minutes later, Fionn Mooney weaved his way through the Braga defence and took a shot from outside the area which deflected off of Pedro Pereira and struck the post.

The Eagles' search for an equaliser paid off in the 25th minute. A long throw from Kofi Balmer saw Ola-Adebomi rise highest to cause panic amogst the Braga defence and when the ball fell to Seán Grehan in the second phase, he duly smashed it into the back of the net to level the scores. A well-taken effort from the centre-back to register his first goal of the season.