Palace will begin their 25/26 league campaign away to South London rivals Charlton Athletic on Sunday, 7th September, at The Valley, kicking off at 14:00 BST.

Our first home game of the season will be against Southampton on Sunday, 14th September (14:00), at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

September then continues with an away day against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 21st September, at the City Ground, followed by another away fixture against Durham on Sunday, 28th September, at Maiden Castle.

October sees us host both Newcastle United and Sunderland, before November kicks off with an away trip to Portsmouth and a home match against Sheffield United.

Our 2025/26 BWSL2 season will finish at home to Portsmouth on Sunday, 3rd May 2026, at the VBS Community Stadium.

You can find the full fixture list below.

With 2025/26 fixtures now released, it's the perfect time to get your Palace Women Season Tickets. Find out more by clicking here - and then secure your seat for all of Palace's home WSL2 matches today!