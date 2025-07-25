The wait is over! Fixtures for Crystal Palace's 2025/26 Women's Super League 2 season, under new manager Jo Potter, have been announced. Discover our full schedule below!
Palace will begin their 25/26 league campaign away to South London rivals Charlton Athletic on Sunday, 7th September, at The Valley, kicking off at 14:00 BST.
Our first home game of the season will be against Southampton on Sunday, 14th September (14:00), at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
September then continues with an away day against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 21st September, at the City Ground, followed by another away fixture against Durham on Sunday, 28th September, at Maiden Castle.
October sees us host both Newcastle United and Sunderland, before November kicks off with an away trip to Portsmouth and a home match against Sheffield United.
Our 2025/26 BWSL2 season will finish at home to Portsmouth on Sunday, 3rd May 2026, at the VBS Community Stadium.
You can find the full fixture list below.
With 2025/26 fixtures now released, it's the perfect time to get your Palace Women Season Tickets. Find out more by clicking here - and then secure your seat for all of Palace's home WSL2 matches today!
Don't want to miss a game? Click the button above to sync your calendar with Palace's fixtures throughout the season, so you always get a notification when we play.
In addition, every Palace fixture is added automatically and updated via the Official Palace App; download now to ensure you never miss a change. You can download the App for free here.
Broadcast Considerations
In a first for the WSL2, every match in the league this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel, should Sky Sports not exercise their right to broadcast the game.
Supporters should note that all Barclays Women's Super League 2 fixtures are subject to change. The league aims to provide ample notice ahead of any fixture alterations.
Cup Competitions
Details regarding our participation in the 2025/26 Subway League Cup challenge are set to be announced, along with our participation in the Adobe Women's FA Cup.
In total, the 2025/26 Barclays Women's Super League 2 season will comprise 22 league matches.
Crystal Palace Women 2025/26 Fixtures
Please note, all fixtures are subject to change, with all times listed in UK time.
September
- Sunday, 7th September: Charlton Athletic v Palace (14:00)
- Sunday, 14th September: Palace v Southampton (14:00)
- Sunday, 21st September: Nottingham Forest v Palace (14:00)
- Sunday, 28th September: Durham v Palace (12:00)
October
- Sunday, 5th October: Palace v Newcastle United (14:00)
- Sunday, 12th October: Palace v Sunderland (12:00)
November
- Sunday, 2nd November: Portsmouth v Palace (14:00)
- Sunday, 9th November: Palace v Sheffield United (14:00)
- Sunday, 16th November: Ipswich Town v Palace (14:00)
December
- Sunday, 7th December: Palace v Birmingham City (14:00)
- Sunday, 21st December: Bristol City v Palace (14:00)
January
- Sunday, 11th January: Sheffield United v Palace (13:00)
- Sunday, 25th January: Palace v Durham (12:00)
February
- Sunday, 1st February: Southampton v Palace (14:00)
- Sunday, 8th February: Palace v Bristol City (14:00)
- Sunday, 15th February: Birmingham City v Palace (14:00)
March
- Sunday, 15th March: Palace v Nottingham Forest (14:00)
- Sunday, 22nd March: Newcastle United v Palace (14:00)
- Sunday, 29th March: Palace v Charlton Athletic (14:00)
April
- Sunday, 5th April: Palace v Ipswich Town (14:00)
- Sunday, 26th April: Sunderland v Palace (14:00)
May
- Sunday, 3rd May: Palace v Portsmouth (TBD)