Back the Eagles in their return to the WSL – Season Tickets are now on general sale for Crystal Palace Women’s return to the top-flight.
After a stunning run of form, where the team won 12 of the last 14 league games, Jo Potter’s side have returned to the WSL at the first time of asking.
Season Tickets are now on general sale, and you can secure your spot for the season from just £50!
Palace fans can now look forward to the visits of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others to South London, as the Eagles take on the best of the best.
A 26/27 Women’s Season Ticket covers all 13 home Women’s Super League games, regardless of stadium – meaning any matches at Selhurst Park are also included.
Supporters should note that Subway Women’s League Cup and FA Cup ties are not covered by 26/27 Season Tickets.
What does a 2026/27 Women’s Season Ticket include?
- Ticket for every WSL home fixture
- Priority booking / reservations for every Palace Women fixture at Selhurst Park
- Priority windows for away tickets
- Loyalty Points credited with your purchase
- The option to spread payments via Direct Debit
Ticket Prices
Seated Season Tickets will cost £125 and Standing Season Tickets will cost £90.
Tickets for Men’s Season Ticket Holders are priced at £88, with Junior Tickets priced at £50.
Season Tickets are now on general sale and will remain on-sale until the week of our first home game in the WSL.
26/27 Palace Women’s Season Ticket prices:
- Adult (Seated): £125
- Adult (Standing): £90
- Men’s Season Ticket Holders: £88
- U16s: £50
Check out the table below for more information.
|NEW (From 10:00 Fri 22nd May)
|Season Ticket Price
|Price per Game
|Adult - Seated
|£125
|£9.62
|Adult - Standing
|£90
|£6.92
|Junior (U16)
|£50
|£3.85
|Concession (over 65 and 17-21) - Seated
|£90
|£6.92
|Concession (over 65 and 17-21) - Standing
|£70
|£5.38
|Men’s Season Ticket Holder (Seated or Standing)
|£88
|£6.77
How to buy your ticket
You can get your 2026/27 Season Ticket by following the step-by-step guide below:
- Log in to the Ticketing section of the website.
- Navigate to the Season Tickets section.
- Click the ‘MORE INFO' button in the 2026/27 Women's Season Ticket section.
- Select your seats for the season.
- Click ‘ADD TO BASKET’ in the top-right of the screen and then follow the remaining on-screen instructions to checkout.
Receiving Your Match Tickets
Your digital ticket for each home fixture will arrive no later than 72 hours before kick-off.
For matches played at Selhurst Park, Season Ticket holders must book a seat of their choice, free of charge, during the priority window. We’ll email you full instructions ahead of each game.
Need Help?
Our Box Office team is here to assist with new purchases, Direct Debit set-up, and accessibility requirements.
Call [0333 360 1861] (Mon-Fri, 9:00am-5:30pm) or email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.