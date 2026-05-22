After a stunning run of form, where the team won 12 of the last 14 league games, Jo Potter’s side have returned to the WSL at the first time of asking.

Season Tickets are now on general sale, and you can secure your spot for the season from just £50!

Palace fans can now look forward to the visits of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others to South London, as the Eagles take on the best of the best.

A 26/27 Women’s Season Ticket covers all 13 home Women’s Super League games, regardless of stadium – meaning any matches at Selhurst Park are also included.

Supporters should note that Subway Women’s League Cup and FA Cup ties are not covered by 26/27 Season Tickets.