All three have played a major part in Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side which recently finished third in the 2022/23 campaign. Jackson Izquierdo was first-choice goalkeeper with 21 appearances out of a possible 26, while Vonnte Williams and Jake Grante made 23 and 20 appearances respectively.

Izquierdo joined the club at 16 from Aldershot Town and was mostly a substitute ‘keeper on occasion in 2021/22. In 22/23, he earned his starting berth in the U18s and never looked back.

He kept five clean sheets in total during the previous campaign, including one on his first start for the Under-21s - he also saved a penalty in that game.

Centre-back Grante joined the side in 2014 and has repeatedly played above his age group. He has also represented the Republic of Ireland on many occasions at Under-16 and U18 level, most recently in the UEFA Under-17 European Championship.

He played every game he could for the U18s last season, in between his international duties, and kept five clean sheets. The defender also registered two assists for the side in the league.