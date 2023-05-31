August

Wins in the West Midlands (West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa)

Crystal Palace began their campaign in earnest at home at Copers Cope against West Ham United. They go off to the best possible start taking a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes. Captain Freddie Bell opened the side's account for the season with a well taken goal from outside the box, 12 minutes in that was nominated for August’s Goal of the Month.

On the goal and the game, Bell said: “[The goal against West Ham] was pretty good. It was our first game, quite a lot of pressure on it, and obviously being captain for the first time in a league game was good to get the team going, which I needed to do, and get the season started.

“The result wasn’t ideal, but to start the team’s run with a goal like that was really good and I probably will remember that for a long time. I saw that it was [nominated for goal of the month], but when you’re competing against the fan’s favourite [Wilfried Zaha] it’s difficult, but it was a great goal from him!”<br> Indeed the result wasn’t ideal - momentum swung in favour of the visitors, after netting before half-time, and they managed to overturn the two-goal lead Palace had and run away with all three points in dramatic fashion five minutes from time. A far from ideal start for Rob Quinn's side.