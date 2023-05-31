April
Seventh-heaven, six games unbeaten and signing off (Southampton, Norwich, Chelsea and West Brom)
April could not have started any better for Quinn’s side. They put last season’s champions Southampton to the sword - hitting seven past them in a completely dominant display. A hat-trick from Marsh, along with goals from Agbinone, Umeh, Obou and Hindolo Mustapha capped off the young Eagles’ biggest win of the season.
It would’ve been four wins in a row in mid-April, but Palace were pegged back in the ninth minute of stoppage time against Norwich as the Canaries salvaged a 3-3 draw. Nascimento scored a Goal of the Month candidate in the young Eagles’ final away trip of the season at Cobham, earning a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.
Finally, the season culminated in a clash against the Baggies at Copers Cope. A point in a 1-1 draw saw the young Eagles secure a third place finish, a point behind second-place Fulham, two points clear of Chelsea, three clear of Spurs and 10 clear of Brighton.
The result also meant that Palace ended the season on a six-game unbeaten run, auguring well for the 23/24 campaign. Reflecting on the season as a whole, manager Quinn said: “Overall it’s been positive when you look at the age of the group.
“We’re very young in comparison to last year’s group, but the first years have got a lot of experience and that’s a massive positive going into next season.
“Our expectations of them, and us as a group of staff, is for them to now deliver. They’ve had a taste of the level, so now they’ll have to go out and produce. This year has worked out brilliantly for the first years, with a lot more game time, which aids their development."
