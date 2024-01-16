The two-footed forward has enjoyed a standout season so far in red and blue, scoring seven times in eight Women’s Championship matches, including clinical hat-tricks against both Durham and London City Lionesses.

Such form led to Blanchard not only winning both the Championship Goal and Player of the Month awards in September – as well as a nomination for the latter for November – but also the cinch Player of the Month award for October to boot.

Blanchard joined Palace in the summer of 2022 and joins influential captain Aimee Everett in extending her spell in south London.

The forward said: “It’s a great feeling. I love the club and I love everyone at the club. I feel at home, so I’m really grateful for the opportunity to continue my journey.

“This is probably the first time I’ve felt really settled at a club and I feel like that’s coming out in my football, so I’m just happy to continue what I’m doing, and hopefully I can just bring even more to the team.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “We’re delighted that Annabel has chosen to further her time at Crystal Palace.

“Her attacking talent and strong character have shone through in her performances for the club, and together we’re looking forward to building on a successful first half of the 2023/24 season.”