The Eagles’ trip to the Emirates Stadium was originally set for Saturday, 26th April, but the schedule has been amended after Palace advanced in the FA Cup – with our semi-final clash with Aston Villa at Wembley to take place across that weekend on a day to be confirmed.

As a result, the game with Arsenal will now be played on Wednesday, 23rd April with a new kick-off time of 20:00 BST.

The match will still be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

It will be Palace's second trip to the Emirates Stadium this season, following our Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat in December.

The broadcast selections for Match Round 36 have been also been confirmed, and Palace's game against Tottenham was not selected, meaning that game remains scheduled for Saturday, 10th May at 15:00 BST. However, this date is still subject to change depending on Tottenham's progression in the UEFA Europa League.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur this season.

Match Details

Arsenal v Palace