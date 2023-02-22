The 11th annual Beer Festival will once again see hundreds of beers and ciders, from breweries both near and far, available to attendees on a celebratory summer’s day.

There’ll also be a wide variety of food available, along with a diverse mix of entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Tickets are now on sale for just £15 – rising to £23 on the day – which includes access to the event, your first pint for free and a complimentary festival glass with an exclusive design.

Such days are even better in groups, so take advantage of our special offer: buy five tickets and get the sixth for free! Simply add six tickets to your basket and use the code 2023BFGroup.

What’s more, you can get yourself set for the day in advance: half-pint tokens can now be purchased for just £2.50 per token (the equivalent of £5 for a London pint!).