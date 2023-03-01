Enquire now

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Can I bring my own catering?

Unfortunately, we do not permit external catering but we do offer a wide range of catering menus that our Executive Chef has curated for private functions at Selhurst Park.

What is the booking procedure?

Provisional dates can be held without commitment for four weeks. Guests will always be given notice and an opportunity to confirm before a provisionally held date is released.

Once guests have notified us they would like to book an event, a contract is issued which needs to be returned within 14 days along with a deposit invoice.

Are there any restrictions when hiring the venue?

As we are home to Premier League football club Crystal Palace Football Club, we are unable to book private events around our home fixtures. We try to be as flexible as possible for our guests by offering to hold two dates in our events calendar free of charge until the 2023/2024 fixtures are released in June.

Is there parking on-site?

We offer complimentary parking in our on-site car park, which has 170 spaces.

What does the venue hire fee include?

Exclusive use of the venue on your chosen evening for the full hire period

Full operational support from the Event Team in the run-up to your event

Bespoke room setup

One of our Event Managers to coordinate and deliver your event on the day

Security staff, hospitality and bar staff, and cleaning

Complimentary WiFi and parking

What time can I access the venue for set-up?

We try to be as flexible as possible for event organisers and offer early access to the venue for any overnight storage or setup requirements. Subject to availability, we can open the space for you the evening before, or starting from 09:00 the morning of your event.

Which room is right for my event?

Each of our spaces offers a different capacity, our recommendations are as follows:

Speroni’s Restaurant - 200 seated or 300 standing reception

Stanley Stephenson Lounge - 160 seated or 220 standing reception

Malcolm Allison Lounge - 80 seated or 150 standing reception

The 2010 Club - 40 seated or 70 standing reception

Legend’s Restaurant - 60 seated or 80 standing reception

The Boardroom – 30 Boardroom, 60 seated, or 80 standing reception

You can find out more about each of our spaces, here.

Are your event packages customizable?

We understand each guest will have different requirements and budgets for the event they are looking to host. Get in touch with our team and see how we can create the perfect bespoke package for you.

How late can my function run?

We can hold events until 12:00 am.

Is there disabled access?

Yes, we offer wheelchair access in our Speroni’s Restaurant, The 2010 Club, The Fanzone, and Glazier’s Lounge. Please contact our team for more information.

Does your venue hold a license to host wedding and civil partnership ceremonies?

Yes, we have a license to conduct civil marriage and partnership ceremonies in Speroni’s Restaurant, the Boardroom, and our Home Dressing Room.

Can I come to see the space?

Our events team is based at the stadium and would be happy to give a scheduled walk-through of our lounges and answer any questions to help you make your decision to book. Please complete the above enquiry form to schedule a visit.

What forms of payment do you take?

We are a fully cashless stadium but accept all major credit cards and bank transfer payments.