The fixture, which was originally due to take place on Saturday, 7th February, but will now kick-off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday, 8th February.

The match will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Palace won 3-1 on our last visit to the Amex Stadium back in December 2024.

In addition, the Eagles' home fixture against Burnley on Wednesday, 11th February has a new confirmed start time. That game will now kick-off at 19:30 GMT.

It will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom.

Ticketing information for both fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

