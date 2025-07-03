International Membership – £35 / £45 (with welcome pack)
Wherever you are in the world, stay connected to Palace with an International Membership.
International Members are able to reserve tickets for one home Premier League match in 2025/26 ahead of them going on general sale – ideal for a first visit to Selhurst Park, or a long-overdue return.
Follow the action from afar with a Palace TV+ subscription, featuring full-match replays, extended highlights, live Academy games and exclusive early access to our best features; and receive digital matchday programmes and enter exclusive competitions!
You’ll also enjoy free international shipping on orders over £100, so you can show your colours with pride, wherever you are on the globe.
Get a digital Membership for £35 – or add a welcome pack (expected arrival in September) for just £10 more.